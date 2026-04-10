Panthers' defense on the verge of something scary as new draft target emerges

Things are looking up for the Carolina Panthers' defense. Ejiro Evero's unit made notable strides during the 2025 campaign. Their chances of improving even further received a significant boost in free agency after general manager Dan Morgan landed two major splashes in edge rusher Jaelan Phillips and linebacker Devin Lloyd.

That will only help, but Morgan won't settle. He knows more is needed to help Carolina take the next step, and the aggressive front-office leader is leaving no stone unturned before the 2026 NFL Draft to identify potential prospects of interest.

One of those is Malik Muhammad. The Texas cornerback revealed that the Panthers have been keen to find out more throughout the assessment phase. Not entirely surprising when one considers the physical attributes at his disposal. Even so, they are not alone.

Carolina Panthers are finding out more about Malik Muhammad, but they are not alone

In addition to the Panthers, the defensive back also confirmed that the Washington Commanders, Dallas Cowboys, Las Vegas Raiders, San Francisco 49ers, Buffalo Bills, Pittsburgh Steelers, and New Orleans Saints have also been active in their investigations. And looking at his trajectory with the Longhorns, it's not difficult to see why.

Muhammad has precisely what the Panthers are looking for. They have an elite boundary tandem in Jaycee Horn and Mike Jackson Sr. Passing inside the numbers was much easier for opposing offenses last season, so acquiring an upgrade over Chau Smith-Wade at the nickel position should be high on Morgan's list of draft objectives.

If Muhammad can begin to convert chances into turnovers more consistently, someone is going to have an exceptional player on their hands. He's a fluid mover who mirrors receivers extremely well. His anticipation of route-stem breaks is first-class, and the corner is also a willing asset against the run to further heighten his stock.

More importantly, from the Panthers' perspective, Muhammad thrives in zone schemes. That will pique the interest of Evero, making him a lively candidate for Carolina's second-round pick if he makes it to No. 51 overall.

If the Panthers go with another offensive weapon for quarterback Bryce Young at No. 19, drafting someone with Muhammad's credentials in the second round is feasible. Perhaps a linebacker, edge rusher, or offensive lineman would be considered, but nickel help could be the missing piece to get Carolina over the hump.

Nobody has the first idea what Morgan is going to do. The Panthers are in a strong position. They don't have to go chasing for need. They can take the prospect's highest on their board and worry about the rest later. There are needs, of course, but this is not a draft to put need over talent.

Muhammad should be on the shortlist, and he would be a fantastic addition.