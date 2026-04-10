Ranking the Panthers’ ideal wide receiver fits as NFL Draft decision nears

Dan Morgan has a big decision to make in the NFL Draft. The Carolina Panthers sit with the No. 19 overall selection and are in a position to take a dynamic pass-catcher who can help evolve the offense to new heights.

This would make it three straight years that the Panthers have drafted a wide receiver in the first round, but it is a real possibility. However, there will be targets of interest throughout the early rounds of the selection process that could be of intrigue.

Let's take a closer look at the seven best wide receivers for Carolina in the draft — prospects who are most likely to be available for the team.

Realistic wide receiver prospects the Carolina Panthers could select in the 2026 NFL Draft

Honorable Mention: Denzel Boston, Washington Huskies

It would be a disservice not to include Denzel Boston at any point, as the Panthers brought him in on a pre-draft visit.

While his skill set is completely against the grain from what the team should and is targeting at wide receiver overall, Boston has amazing size, hands, and impressive quickness in his frame. He must overcome his lack of natural burst, which a short shuttle won't fix. But in the right system, he could thrive as a big slot or X receiver.

No. 7 - Zachariah Branch, Georgia Bulldogs

Zachariah Branch has the toolkit and general skill set to be a game-changer at 5-foot-8 and 177 pounds. His small stature will cause some concern just a year after selecting Jimmy Horn Jr. Even so, he is more refined as a route runner and is much tougher and physical at the catch point.

The way Georgia utilized Branch wasn't to his full advantage; he could be a standout slot receiver at the next level while adding immense value as a return specialist. Still, the wideout must improve his techniques across the board to make this happen.

There is hope that within an NFL offensive system, he could thrive, making Branch a prospect to watch in the third round at No. 83 overall.

No. 6 - Germie Bernard, Alabama Crimson Tide

Germie Bernard is not discussed enough as a real possibility for the Panthers, especially at No. 51. His frame is adequate, and he's just a good, well-rounded football player at the position. He is a quality route runner who plays both physical and quick, depending on the matchup, and he is tough and reliable over the middle of the field.

The former Washington Huskies transfer and standout Alabama Crimson Tide pass-catcher is no speed demon, but is effective after the catch with balance and physicality.

No. 5 - Antonio Williams, Clemson Tigers

Could it be Antonio Williams who becomes the first Clemson Tiger selected by the Panthers in franchise history? That remains to be seen, but the tape showcases a player who matches the profile the offense lacks at wide receiver: dynamic ability, decisive route-running, yards-after-catch skills, and explosiveness.

Williams had some nagging injuries at Clemson. Yet, he remains as reliable as you could want for a pass-catcher out of the slot with some return game ability. He should be one of the favorites at No. 51 alongside a potential nickel defender, linebacker, or defensive tackle.

No. 4 - Omar Cooper Jr., Indiana Hoosiers

I've discussed Omar Cooper Jr. at length, and the choice between No. 4 and No. 3 is purely a matter of preference. There is so much to like about his skill set, whether it is his ball skills and competitiveness at the catch point, his physicality and running back-like ability after the catch, or his route-running acumen to thrive in an NFL offense.

A skill set similar to Cooper's is what the Panthers should yearn for on top of the speed element. While he may lack the twitch and burst that the No. 3 player on this list has, he would still be a great selection as early as No. 19.

No. 3 - KC Concepcion, Texas A&M Aggies

Once more, the discussion between KC Concepcion and Cooper comes down to preference, and some may prefer the explosiveness and quick twitch that makes him such an impressive player at the line of scrimmage and as a route runner despite an adequate frame and average play strength.

Concepcion's drop rate (10.3 percent in 2025) and career drop total (19) will be a talking point. Yet, his yards-after-catch ability is incredible, with outstanding elusiveness and the speed to win footraces consistently, while excelling at all three levels. No wonder he is a favorite in the first round.

No. 2 - Jordyn Tyson, Arizona State Sun Devils

Someone who would be the No. 1 pass-catcher in this draft class without the injury history, Jordyn Tyson is a phenomenal receiver who could be one of the better players at his position if his health holds up.

Tyson boasts incredible nuance as a route runner, high-end ball skills, athleticism, and effort as a wideout. He would give the Panthers one of the most exciting young wideout rooms in the NFL, and the Arizona State star would be a dream come true for Carolina in the first round.

No. 1 - Makai Lemon, USC Trojans

Should either of the top safeties and offensive tackles be off the board with Makai Lemon remaining as a top pass-catcher, this is the guy for the Panthers at No. 19.

This is someone who doesn't wow with an elite athletic profile or size. Lemon makes up for that with being able to catch anything his way, consistently finding soft spots in zone coverage, and winning at a high rate as a route runner.

Lemon's quickness, football intelligence, outstanding route-running, and decisiveness make him the Panthers' favorite at wide receiver in the NFL Draft.