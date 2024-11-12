A'Shawn Robinson sends clear message after Panthers' defensive resurgence
By Dean Jones
The Carolina Panthers' defense remains one of the league's worst statistically. However, it's hard to argue that Ejiro Evero's unit has displayed signs of life in recent weeks. Something that's also coincided with improved on-field fortunes and overall results.
Imagine that.
Some context is needed. The Panthers have come up against the New Orleans Saints and New York Giants on their morale-boosting winning streak. Not exactly the most prolific offenses around the NFL, but they can only beat what's in front of them.
Established players are returning to health. The Panthers are finding the right coping mechanisms to tread water without veteran linebacker Shaq Thompson and Pro Bowl defensive lineman Derrick Brown. They're improving against the run and holding their own in coverage led by stud cornerback Jaycee Horn, who is well on his way to earning himself a potentially record-breaking contract extension in 2025.
A'Shawn Robinson's been on some good teams throughout his career. He's also been on some bad ones.
A'Shawn Robinson believes Carolina Panthers' defense is coming together
The imposing 3-4 defense end was at the heart of everything good for Carolina in Week 10, turning in the best performance since joining the team in free agency. He's also sensing things are trending upward for this beleaguered defense following a rough first half of 2024.
"We're starting to come together. We're starting to make more plays on defense. We're starting to trust each other and gel and building that camaraderie, just truly understanding one another and how each other plays and just truly building it being a brotherhood, from offense to special teams to defense. It's been … it's been tough. But us being so young and working together and trusting one another and just truly just talking it out and watching them together and being on the same page, I feel like that's helped us grow as a team. Maybe we haven't won those other games, but I've seen us take the right steps and turn the right way offensively, defensively, and special teams wise."- A'Shawn Robinson via Panthers.com
This is immensely encouraging for fans. All the Panthers' problems this season haven't gone away and might not until further reinforcements arrive during the 2025 offseason. Even so, the fact they've kept a strong bond and lifted each other in the face of significant adversity is arguably the biggest positive above all else.
It's not perfect and tougher tests are coming following Carolina's bye week, but this represents a solid foundation from which to build.
The Panthers' upturn in form defensively is making things easier for everybody. It's helping quarterback Bryce Young. It's enabling Dave Canales to maintain his offensive philosophy without chasing games too much. It also reaffirms Evero's credentials ahead of the 2025 head coaching cycle.
Fans have been searching for something, anything, to cling to as a sense of positivity amid the almost constant doom and gloom.
Carolina's fledgling playmakers in the passing game, the offensive line, and running back Chuba Hubbard's emergence into a core foundational piece have been the beacons of light up to now. It's early days in their evolution, but the defense might be joining them sooner rather than later.
If things continue similarly after the bye, things could be looking up at long last.