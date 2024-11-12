Carolina Panthers' patient strategy pays off with RB Chuba Hubbard
By Noah Bryce
What a week and what a win for the Carolina Panthers.
The Panthers tried to give this one away, But in the end, a timely forced fumble and a clutch kick from Eddy Pineiro propelled the beleaguered team to another triumph.
The biggest thing to come from this game wasn't the win or the improved play of quarterback Bryce Young. It was the solidification of running back Chuba Hubbard as the face to lead this team into the future.
Hubbard has always been an interesting case study. He set the college football world on fire at Oklahoma State before fading mightily in his final college season. The fourth-round pick struggled to make the necessary impact when deputizing for the injured Christian McCaffrey to further raise concerns.
This is evident with the fact that Carolina went out and got players like D'Onta Foreman and Miles Sanders to lead the team while Hubbard rode the bench.
Carolina Panthers stayed the course with Chuba Hubbard despite early struggles
It seems as if something has awoken inside the running back. This season has been nothing short of magical. Considering how well Hubbard performed in 2023, it follows an encouraging trend of improved production.
Except for a few early blowouts and a disjointed loss to the Denver Broncos, Hubbard has been consistently one of the best running backs in the NFL. He ranks among the top 10 in yards per attempt, yards per game, and rushing touchdowns. Being third in total yards is nothing to sniff at given how how dysfunctional the Panthers have been for the vast majority of the season.
Without those aforementioned rough outings, who knows how high those numbers may have gotten?
This all culminated in a masterful performance against the New York Giants. Hubbard set a career-high in rushing yards with 153, most of which came in the first half. It also came just a few short days after the Panthers gave him a new four-year deal.
Hubbard seemed to break open the defense at the perfect time every time. He set up multiple touchdowns with timely bursts through the line that gave the Panthers a short field.
It was as if the running back was walking on air, not being touched until he was four or five yards downfield. Something that is partly due to him and partly due to a much improved offensive line that once again held up well versus a stout Giants defensive front.
This outstanding contribution was more important with Sanders potentially missing time after being carted off in Week 10. Second-round rookie Jonathon Brooks wasn't risked, but it would be a surprise if the Texas product wasn't involved after the bye week.
The Panthers were patient with Hubbard - whether intentionally or not is up for debate. This was a worthwhile strategy.
It takes time for players to develop at the NFL level and the budding running back was given that time. Something that Young did not have the luxury of.
This team is finally beginning to show progress. To show that patience just might finally pay off.
The Panthers aren't perfect by any stretch, but they are getting closer. Slowly but surely Dave Canales' men are digging themselves out of obscurity and it is in large part due to the services of Hubbard.
They just need to capitalize on it.