It only took one half for Chuba Hubbard to justify Carolina Panthers' extension
By Dean Jones
The Carolina Panthers believe in Chuba Hubbard. They rewarded him for an exceptional start to the campaign with a four-year extension with $15 million in new guaranteed money. It didn't take long for the running back to start repaying this faith.
Giving Hubbard an extension when they already had Miles Sanders and second-round rookie Jonathon Brooks came in for criticism across sections of the national media. This was extremely short-sighted when one considered all the mitigating factors attached and his outstanding progress since being almost written off entirely as a rookie.
Sanders will be cut at season's end with cap savings of $5.22 million attached. Brooks hasn't made an appearance yet after the Panthers erred on the side of caution regarding his recovery from a torn ACL. Head coach Dave Canales wants to revolve the offense around a committee backfield approach long-term - something that will make things easier for quarterback Bryce Young or whoever is under center moving forward.
This was music to Hubbard's ears. Having some extra financial security can only help improve focus. The former fourth-round selection out of Oklahoma State is also keen to make this a springboard to further accomplishments rather than seeing it as the pinnacle of his career.
Hubbard had a stern challenge on his hands in Week 10 against the New York Giants in Germany. For all their faults following another disastrous season, the team's defensive front seven is a force. With Young manning the plate once again, Carolina needed its ground game firing on all cylinders at the Allianz Arena.
Chuba Hubbard justified Carolina Panthers' extension quickly
It was mission accomplished in that regard despite missing left tackle Ikem Ekwonu once again. Hubbard quickly became a focal point in the first half, displaying patience behind the offensive line to exploit gaps when they arrived. There was also a lot to like about the player's ability to spot creases on outside runs that went for big yardage.
If anyone wanted further proof of why the Panthers gave Hubbard a new deal, there was no doubt after the first half. The Canadian native got 93 rushing yards from just 12 carries. He also brought in two receptions from three targets for 11 receiving yards. It came as no surprise to see Carolina go into the interval leading as a result.
Hubbard is a big part of Carolina's plans in the short and long term. Canales praised the player for his emerging leadership and superb work ethic before the season. These traits are bearing fruit in no uncertain terms.
If the same trend continues over the second half of 2024, the fourth-year pro is in line for his first 1,000-yard rushing season and could even enter Pro Bowl consideration when it's all said and done. Matt Rhule got a lot of things wrong during his time in Carolina, but heeding his wife's advice to pick Hubbard was a masterstroke.