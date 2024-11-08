Chuba Hubbard exhibits elite mindset after Carolina Panthers extension
By Dean Jones
Chuba Hubbard continued his emergence as a core part of the Carolina Panthers' offensive strategy in 2024. He'll now get the chance to stick around much longer than that after a sensational start to the campaign.
Those in power extended Hubbard on a four-year deal with $15 million in new guaranteed money. This was somewhat surprising when one considers they traded up for Jonathon Brooks at No. 46 overall in the 2024 NFL Draft, but having more than one prolific running back will only help head coach Dave Canales implement his stubborn ground game long-term.
This is also an example of Dan Morgan wanting to reward those drafted by the organization who prove their worth. Hubbard fought hard to establish himself after an underwhelming rookie campaign. He's worked hard, set the tone when called upon, seized every opportunity, and emerged as a respected locker room leader.
Much has been made about paying running backs. It's a contentious issue around the league for those not classed among the elite. Nothing is guaranteed, but the upward trajectory Hubbard displayed over the last three years makes this a sound investment.
Judging by the player's attitude upon getting financial security, complacency won't become an issue.
If anything, Hubbard's focus has only increased.
Chuba Hubbard staying focused after Carolina Panthers extension
The former fourth-round selection out of Oklahoma State expressed his gratitude when speaking to the media after signing the deal. Hubbard also made no secret about his intentions to help change the franchise's culture and finish his career in Carolina for good measure.
"I mean, it definitely lifts a burden off me a little bit. I've always wanted to take care of my family for life and for my mom and my sister and everybody in a good spot and to be able to do that and know that your hard work pays off it definitely takes some of that stress off you. But at the end of the day, I want to be great. I want to be a Panther for life, and I want to change the culture here and win games. So still got a lot of work to do."- Chuba Hubbard via Panthers.com
This is exactly the sort of attitude that dragged Hubbard from a proverbial afterthought into someone worthy of a long-term deal.
Hubbard is a rags-to-riches story that every fan can get behind. The Canadian native never wavered despite the fact he was written off after being tasked with responsibilities he wasn't ready for due to Christian McCaffrey's injury in 2021. If this relentless mentality transitions to other players, the Panthers won't be in the doldrums for much longer.
This extension also provides a sense of security to the player. Hubbard is more focused than most, so any lingering distractions were unlikely to impact his performance levels. But this supreme vote of confidence from the decision-makers is only going to make him strive harder in pursuit of greatness.
It's also an incentive for others such as Brady Christensen and Tommy Tremble - others from the 2021 class. Perform well, solidify your status, and the reward will arrive.
That's the culture Morgan is building. And it's a breath of fresh air.