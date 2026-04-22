Adam Schefter all but confirms what Panthers fans feared just days before the draft

The Carolina Panthers have an abundance of options available at No. 19 overall in the 2026 NFL Draft. It'll be a longer wait than usual before general manager Dan Morgan gets the chance to pick, but the team's needs have also diminished significantly since he took charge.

Everyone has an opinion. Everyone has their favorites. But according to one respected NFL insider, a hot name among Carolina's passionate fan base may not be around when Morgan goes on the clock.

It's not hard to figure out why teams are so enamored with Oregon tight end Kenyon Sadiq. He's far and away the best tight end in this class. His athleticism, pass-catching, and ability to generate yards after the catch should ensure a smooth transition to the pros. If he somehow makes it to Carolina at No. 19, that might provoke a serious conversation.

Adam Schefter hinted that Kenyon Sadiq won't make it to Carolina Panthers at No. 19

ESPN insider Adam Schefter thought No. 19 would be the absolute floor for Sadiq, and he didn't believe there was much chance of him making it that far. Instead, he was of the opinion that Carolina may look to the offensive line when push comes to shove.

"They've got a few needs. I think that would be the floor for Kenyon Sadiq. I don't think he makes it that far, personally. They could go with another offensive lineman; I could see that being the case. There's talk about a tight end later in the draft, there's talk about a wide receiver. They've taken so many wide receivers up high.

"To me, it's a trenches pick. That's the one that makes the most sense, and they're another one of those teams that falls into the offensive line hunt that's going on from roughly 11 to 31."

The Panthers will have a good lay of the land. They'll know Sadiq might not make it to them. It's one of the more unpredictable drafts in recent memory, but Morgan doesn't have to force the issue.

There is also a chance he may trade up if someone really high on his board falls to an acceptable range. Still, staying put to take the best available prospect seems much more likely.

Schefter's comment about the offensive line is interesting.

The Panthers have put a lot of money into the protection in front of quarterback Bryce Young. That paid off handsomely, but it's not sustainable.

Taylor Moton is playing well, but aging. Ikem Ekwonu is recovering from a ruptured patellar tendon. Robert Hunt and Damien Lewis are a prolific guard tandem, but questions remain about the center spot after Cade Mays left for the Detroit Lions in free agency.

Drafting an offensive lineman, which would be a first under Morgan, is feasible. But either way, it's starting to look like those dreaming of Sadiq landing in Carolina will be out of luck.