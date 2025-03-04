Adam Thielen makes hilarious plea to Roger Goodell for outrageous rule change

Adam Thielen is back for another season with the Carolina Panthers after contemplating retirement. The wide receiver also hilariously highlighted the one rule he'd change heading into what could be his final campaign in the NFL.

Thielen proved there is still some good football left in the tank. The former undrafted free agent was expected to be the team's possession receiver after some notable additions to Carolina's wide receiver room. Poor production and Diontae Johnson's relationship souring quickly forced him into the focal point once again.

As has been the case throughout Thielen's career, he excelled with significant responsibilities on his shoulders. The Minnesota State product isn't getting any younger at 34 years old, but he's one of the best route technicians around. His hands are assured and quarterback Bryce Young trusted him fully to come through in critical moments.

Young's renaissance over the second half of 2024 was among the primary reasons Thielen decided to give it another year. There is now genuine belief in the signal-caller when all hope was almost lost. Having his most trusted asset in the passing game to depend upon is only going to help him build on this newly acquired momentum.

The two-time Pro Bowler's presence should also benefit the likes of Jalen Coker and Xavier Legette to develop further in year two of their professional careers. Thielen embraced the mentor role superbly, eager to pass the torch and provide guidance to those who'll hopefully be contributing to the Panthers long after he retires.

Carolina Panthers WR Adam Thielen gives hilarious response to NFL rule change question

Thielen also revealed the one rule he would alter if given the opportunity during an interview with FanSided's Special Olympics reporters Malcolm Harris-Gowdie and Wyatt Spalding. It was a little on the wild side with tongue firmly in cheek when making his comical choice.

"Can't hit the receiver."

This would be great for Thielen and every other wideout in the league. Unfortunately, there is more chance of Matt Rhule coming back and leading Carolina to a Super Bowl happening.

The violent element of the NFL has disintegrated in recent years as player safety comes to the forefront. But despite Thielen's wishes, it will never be a non-contact sport.

It's fast. It's physical. It's punishing. The league is reducing the risk of serious injury, but it won't entirely evaporate. That's just the nature of the beast.

Thielen was joking, of course. He's a competitive guy who relishes testing himself against the league's best. That is what surged him from undrafted irrelevancy into a prolific separator and supreme locker-room leader.

The Panthers are hoping this trend continues for one more season at least.

