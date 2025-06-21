Adam Thielen says what all Panthers fans already knew about Jonathan Mingo

Adam Thielen has become an exceptional role model for the Carolina Panthers' group of young wide receivers. Unfortunately, his advice and guidance didn't do much to help Jonathan Mingo along the way.

Mingo is someone else's problem now. That didn't stop Thielen from throwing his support behind the third-year wide receiver.

The Panthers gave up on Mingo, and nobody grumbled. He got countless opportunities to shine and never capitalized on any of them. Dan Morgan saw enough before the 2024 trade deadline, shipping him to the Dallas Cowboys for a package that included a fourth-round selection.

Adam Thielen still sees potential in Carolina Panthers draft bust Jonathan Mingo

This was a fresh start for Mingo, but he was barely utilized by the Cowboys following the trade. Dallas acquired George Pickens from the Pittsburgh Steelers this offseason. That plunges the former second-round pick out of Ole Miss further down the pecking order, but Thielen thinks the potential is there to improve despite his precarious status.

"I’d say the last two years, gone through a lot of adversity. A lot of different coaches, different offenses. A lot going on. I will say that I think he’s got a lot of potential. He’s a great kid. Hard worker. Great locker room guy. He’s going to do all the right things. I always believe in versatility. If you can play the different positions and you can do a lot of the different things, not just be a one-trick pony per se, I think it gives you a great opportunity to have success in this league. And I think he’s one of those guys." Adam Thielen via SB Nation

If this sounds familiar, that's because it is.

The word potential has been constantly associated with Mingo since he entered the league in 2023. Panthers fans were promised that things would eventually click for the wideout; he just needed more confidence. But these bold claims were never backed up.

What comes next for Mingo is uncertain. He looks firmly cemented behind CeeDee Lamb, Pickens, and Jalen Tolbert on Dallas' wide receiver depth chart. The No. 4 option could be an attainable objective for the Brandon High School product, but seizing every chance is key. Anything less comes with serious consequences attached.

As for Thielen? He's giving it another go-around after contemplating retirement this offseason. He remains one of the league's most accomplished route-runners with dependable hands to match. He'll also be tasked with steering the likes of Xavier Legette, Jalen Coker, and first-rounder Tetairoa McMillan on the right track to ensure they're capable of thriving when he calls time on his prolific career.

Based on recent evidence, there's more chance of Thielen achieving this feat than Mingo fulfilling his pre-draft promise.

