Cowboys bury Panthers draft bust's career with George Pickens trade

The Carolina Panthers gave up on Jonathan Mingo way ahead of time. Dan Morgan was praised for getting a fourth-round pick from the Dallas Cowboys before the 2024 trade deadline, which spoke volumes about the wide receiver's poor transition from college to the pros.

And now, his career is more uncertain than ever.

If Mingo was hoping for a better run of luck entering Year 3 of his professional career, he's out of luck. The Cowboys weren't going to wait around on the off chance he made the strides needed, striking a bombshell trade to secure the services of George Pickens from the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Pickens is a dynamic playmaker who represents a matchup nightmare when firing on all cylinders. There are some off-the-field concerns, with his petulance and overall attitude being criticized heavily over the last two seasons. If head coach Mike Tomlin was willing to give up on him, as he did with Antonio Brown and Diontae Johnson, that brings obvious red flags.

Jonathan Mingo's future looks more uncertain than ever after George Pickens trade

Regardless of how things play out, things look especially bleak for Mingo. One would expect Pickens and CeeDee Lamb to be the starting duo. Jalen Tolbert is emerging, and KaVontae Turpin is a versatile weapon with significant yards after the catch capabilities. That leaves the former second-round pick from Ole Miss on the proverbial roster fringes.

It'll take a monumental effort from Mingo to shift this narrative. The Panthers couldn't get a tune out of him despite countless opportunities. His lack of involvement in Dallas over the second half of 2024 suggests they weren't entirely satisfied either.

With a new coaching staff coming into the fold, they bring their own set of ideas. Mingo must prove himself all over again, but Dallas' acquisition of Pickens doesn't exactly provide a glowing vote of confidence.

Sticking around is his first objective. Mingo must make the 53-man roster by any means necessary. After that, it's a case of inspiring confidence and making sure opportunities are seized when they arise.

That's of no interest to the Panthers. They are moving forward with a promising receiver core, which was further bolstered with Tetairoa McMillan and Jimmy Horn Jr. during the draft. Mingo is already a distant memory, going from a highly-touted prospect to obscurity in a relatively short timeframe.

The margin for error is long gone where Mingo is concerned. Anything less than a positive response comes with grave consequences attached.

More Carolina Panthers news and analysis