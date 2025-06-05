Analyst drops bold Xavier Legette forecast that could change Panthers’ future

Xavier Legette's first season in the pros was a rollercoaster of epic proportions. For every sensational moment from the wide receiver, an equally frustrating one followed. The Carolina Panthers took the rough with the smooth, but they'll be expecting more this time around.

The Panthers hedged their bets by selecting Tetairoa McMillan at No. 8 overall in the 2025 NFL Draft. They spent their sixth-rounder on Jimmy Horn Jr., and are giving Hunter Renfrow a route back into the league. That places the onus squarely on Legette not to get lost in the shuffle. He must deliver the goods.

NFL analyst believes Xavier Legette can become a legitimate weapon for Carolina Panthers

Alex Ballentine from The Bleacher Report gave Legette a huge vote of confidence, naming the former first-round pick as his Panthers' breakout candidate entering 2025. The analyst acknowledged that things didn't go quite according to plan in Year 1, but there is enough to suggest he can become a dynamic weapon when competitive action begins again.

"Xavier Legette grabbed headlines for his soundbites last season, but his production fell a bit short of expectations. He had 49 receptions and 497 yards on 84 targets. It makes sense that he got off to a slower start as a rookie. With a full season and offseason to work on his route-running and the nuances of being an NFL receiver, he could emerge as a legitimate weapon this summer." Alex Ballentine

This would be a dream come true for Legette and everyone associated with the Panthers. It's also an attainable objective.

The South Carolina graduate displayed renewed focus this offseason and worked immensely hard to improve his craft. Having an enhanced supporting cast should take the pressure off, and head coach Dave Canales should have a better feel for how best to use Legette's skill set to further raise optimism.

If Legette can improve his concentration issues, remove the reliance on catching the football with his body, and have the confidence to become a more prolific yards after the catch threat, the Panthers will have an exceptional player on their hands. There remains untapped promise with the second-year pro. Unlocking it will provide the spark Carolina's offense sorely lacked in 2024.

Legette is an easy guy to root for. There is an innocence about him that's hard not to love. He's charismatic, loves the game, and carries himself with a swagger that people naturally gravitate towards. That doesn't guarantee success, but his relentless desire to be the best is a good place to start.

The stakes have been raised for Legette. But there's also a growing sense that he can put everything together more effectively after his harsh rookie learning curve.

