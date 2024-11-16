Analysts tout dark horse Shaq Thompson replacement amid Panthers' uncertainty
By Dean Jones
The Carolina Panthers have found life difficult defensively without veteran linebacker Shaq Thompson this season. His return from a long-term injury in time for the 2023 season represented a massive boost. Unfortunately, more bad luck didn't take long to arrive.
Thompson lasted just two games before going down with a torn Achilles against the Los Angeles Chargers. This was a crippling blow for the player and the Panthers. They lost a top performer on the field and an inspirational figure within the locker room. It also called into question the player's future in Carolina beyond the campaign.
The former first-round pick is out of contract next spring. His primary focus will be on making a full recovery and taking things from there. Thompson's one of the team's longest-serving players and is highly respected. However, the Panthers are running things like a business under general manager Dan Morgan with no sentiment attached to the decision-making process.
It's a tricky situation Morgan must navigate carefully. The Panthers aren't blessed with much productivity or depth at the defensive second level. Giving Thompson a one-year deal with a chance to prove his worth is something those in power will consider depending on how his rehabilitation progresses.
Analysts question whether Carolina Panthers will re-sign Shaq Thompson
This was a topic discussed by Matt Holder and Kris Knox from The Bleacher Report. They questioned whether the Panthers would move on from Thompson this offseason. The analysts also tabbed New York Jets linebacker Jamien Sherwood as a potential replacement in free agency if the two parties go their separate ways.
"Shaq Thompson's days in Carolina might be numbered as he'll be a 31-year-old free agent who is coming off a torn Achilles in the offseason. So, the front office will likely be looking for some linebacker help and [Jamien] Sherwood could be a good fit since he's young and having an impressive campaign this fall. Through Week 9, the 25-year-old who turns 26 in January ranked third among linebackers with 33 "defensive stops" according to Pro Football Focus. He's also fared well in PFF's grading system with a 76.4 run-defense grade and 70.3 mark in coverage to be a suitable replacement for Thompson."- Matt Holder and Kris Knox, BR
Sherwood is a highly capable performer who wouldn't be short of offers if the Jets let him test the market. He fits the mold of what Morgan is trying to build in Carolina. If that means giving Thompson a fitting send-off in his quest for a brighter future, so be it.
Thompson will always be held in the highest regard by the Panthers' fanbase. He always put the team first and gave everything to the cause. He took on the mantle left by Luke Kuechly and Thomas Davis Sr. impeccably. Regardless of how things go next spring, his place in franchise folklore is secure.
Depending on what long-snapper J.J. Jansen decides to do, this offseason could see the last players from Carolina's memorable run to the Super Bowl in 2015 depart the organization. It's the end of an era - one of the most glittering spells in franchise history. A period that no fan who experienced it will ever forget.
What's important for Morgan is making the correct decisions to ensure the glory days return sooner rather than later.