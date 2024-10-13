Who are the announcers and referees for Falcons vs. Carolina Panthers today?
By Dean Jones
We're getting close to the panic button stage for the Carolina Panthers just five games into the 2024 season. Some fans would argue that this moment has been and gone considering the constant turmoil surrounding the organization since David Tepper bought the franchise from Jerry Richardson.
The Panthers are among the bottom-feeders once again and staring another high draft pick squarely in the face. Dave Canales wanted to steady the ship, install a different culture, and get everything around the operation fundamentally sound during his first season at the helm. His tenure will be a tough evaluation in 2024 looking at how devoid this team is of legitimate quality. However, cutting ties with the former Tampa Bay Buccaneers offensive coordinator after just one season is simply not an option.
Make no mistake, the Atlanta Falcons will be doing Carolina no favors whatsoever this weekend. It is a division rival and a chance to get two games over .500 en route to a potential playoff berth. Kirk Cousins is coming off a franchise-record passing game of 509 yards, so the veteran signal-caller will be brimming with confidence against the Panthers' less-than-stellar defense.
Nobody is expecting the Panthers to win. It'll be interesting to see how many home fans are at the stadium as they become increasingly disillusioned with the football product on display. Being so demoralized this early into the season is a major concern. It's beyond time this team learned how to win and inspire again.
Easier said than done versus the Falcons. Nothing but maximum effort and full commitment to the cause will do. If they show that and it's still not enough, the team's long-suffering support will have no complaints.
Falcons vs. Carolina Panthers game details
- Date: Sunday, October 13
- Time: 4.25 p.m. ET
- Venue: Bank of America Stadium
Who are the announcers for Falcons vs. Carolina Panthers in Week 6?
The game will be shown live on FOX. Chris Myers is handling play-by-play duties, with former New York Jets first-round pick Mark Sanchez providing analysis throughout the contest. Kristina Pink is working the sidelines, providing updates from the two head coaches and informing fans of any unfortunate injuries that occur throughout.
Who is the referee for Falcons vs. Carolina Panthers in Week 6?
Clay Martin and his officiating team will be taking charge of the proceedings. Hopefully, there will be no controversial moments and the game has a decent flow. And the most important thing above all else, the Panthers get their campaign back on track with a morale-boosting triumph.