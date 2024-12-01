Who are the announcers and referees for Buccaneers vs. Carolina Panthers today?
By Dean Jones
One could have forgiven Dave Canales for circling this game when the NFL announced their schedule for the 2024 season. The progressive coach left the Tampa Bay Buccaneers earlier this year to take the Carolina Panthers' top job. Now, he'll get the chance to get one over on his ex-team for the first time.
Canales and the Panthers welcome the Buccaneers to Bank of America Stadium in Week 13. They weren't able to cause a significant upset versus the Kansas City Chiefs last time, but Carolina took the two-time defending Super Bowl champions to the limit before falling foul of a walk-off field goal.
This provides further confidence that things are progressing well under Canales' guidance. The Panthers are not the finished article just yet, but they're gaining momentum where once there was nothing but sadness. The important thing from Carolina's standpoint is stacking good displays before embarking on another pivotal offseason in 2025.
The Buccaneers still harbor hopes of winning the NFC South. They ended a four-game losing run after their bye week by easily dismantling the moribund New York Giants. This will be a tougher challenge, but Tampa Bay has a good record in this fixture in recent years and won't want to be shown up by their former offensive coordinator.
Carolina is an underdog as expected. Not many in the media are anticipating them to triumph. But that was also the case last weekend before a rousing performance.
Can the Panthers do the same again with a better result attached? Or will the Buccaneers have too much for Canales' men when it's all said and done?
Buccaneers vs. Carolina Panthers game details
- Date: Sunday, December 1
- Time: 4.05 p.m. ET
- Venue: Bank of America Stadium
Who are the announcers for Buccaneers vs. Carolina Panthers?
The Panthers' game against the Buccaneers is being shown live on FOX. Chris Myers will be on play-by-play duties during the clash, with Mark Schlereth providing expert analysis of the big moments as they happen.
Jen Hale is working the sidelines, getting interviews with the two head coaches, and providing additional information regarding any unfortunate injuries that occur throughout.
Who is the referee for Buccaneers vs. Carolina Panthers?
Tra Blake and his officiating crew will be in charge of proceedings at Bank of America Stadium. Hopefully, the controversial incidents are kept to a minimum and the Panthers ensure Canales emerges from the contest with bragging rights against his old employers.