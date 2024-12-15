Who are the announcers and referees for Cowboys vs. Carolina Panthers today?
By Dean Jones
Dave Canales is winning praise around the league. There was some skepticism when the Carolina Panthers made him their new head coach despite one year of play-calling experience. His perseverance and unrivaled enthusiasm finally have this downtrodden franchise on the right path.
Nobody is getting too ahead of themselves. This roster is nowhere near ready to make a postseason run just yet. However, the improvements in performance levels versus some of the NFL's heavyweights suggest the Panthers can make more noise under Canales' guidance.
This is also a reason why the Panthers are favored in a regular-season game for the first time in two years when the Dallas Cowboys come to town. Sunday's opponents haven't met their offseason hype yet again. Injuries haven't helped, but they brought further uncertainty on Mike McCarthy's future with the head coach's contract expiring after the campaign.
The Panthers shouldn't take the Cowboys lightly. They have an 11-5 all-time deficit versus the NFC East outfit. McCarthy is under fire, but he's still got some dangerous playmakers on both sides of the football that command respect. If Carolina starts reveling in the newfound adulation from the media, they could come unstuck.
Canales will be striving to ensure that doesn't happen. Being competitive after years of perennial struggle is fine for now. But if the Panthers cannot turn close defeats into victories sooner rather than later, they'll continue to languish among the league's bottom feeders.
Could the Panthers rise to the occasion and secure their fourth triumph of the campaign? Or will the Cowboys put their recent frustrations to good use in pursuit of keeping their slim playoff hopes alive?
Cowboys vs. Carolina Panthers game details
- Date: Sunday, December 15
- Time: 1.00 p.m. ET
- Venue: Bank of America Stadium
- TV channel: FOX
Who are the announcers for Cowboys vs. Carolina Panthers in Week 15?
This weekend's game will be shown live on FOX. There was also a late pivot from the network regarding who'll be on the call in Week 15.
Originally, FOX placed Kenny Albert and Jonathan Vilma in the booth. But a late change of plans saw them allocate their top early window team to Bank of America Stadium.
As such, Joe Davis will be on play-by-play. Former Panthers tight end Greg Olsen will be providing expert analysis throughout the contest. Nobody in the fanbase will be complaining about that given his close association to the franchise and how beloved he remains in the region.
Pam Oliver is on the sidelines, getting interviews with the two head coaches involved and keeping everyone up to date with any injury developments.
Who is the referee for Cowboys vs. Carolina Panthers in Week 15?
Bill Vinovich and his officiating team will be in charge of proceedings. Let's hope they can keep everyone in check, ensure the game goes off without a hitch, and the Panthers can live up to their unusual favorite tag en route to victory.