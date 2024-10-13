Atlanta Falcons vs. Carolina Panthers odds and prop bets for Week 6
By Dean Jones
One could forgive Carolina Panthers fans for feeling a little deflated just five games into the 2024 campaign. There was optimism that things could turn around under head coach Dave Canales this season. But poor performances, injuries mounting up, and benching quarterback Bryce Young after just two contests mean it's been more misery than ever.
The Panthers are sitting at 1-4 with nowhere to go but up heading into their Week 6 clash with the Atlanta Falcons at Bank of America Stadium. This is the chance to finally lay down a marker within the NFC South against a team that harbored lofty ambitions before the campaign. It won't be easy, especially being so under-strength, but Carolina needs to show some pride in the face of severe adversity.
With some tricky games upcoming before their trip to Germany to take on the New York Giants, picking up a win here would be a massive boost. Whether they can accomplish this feat or not is another matter, but the least this fanbase deserves is full commitment and maximum effort from this group of players.
Falcons vs. Carolina Panthers odds for Week 6
According to the latest odds from FanDuel Sportsbook, the Panthers are 6.5-point underdogs at home to the Falcons in Week 6.
- Carolina +6.5 points: -104 (bet $104 to win $100)
- Atlanta -6.5 points: -118 (bet $118 to win $100)
Anyone brave enough to wager the Panthers' money line despite their poor run to start the campaign can get odds of +225 currently (bet $100 to win $225). Atlanta is favored to tighten its grip on the NFC South with a victory over another division rival at -275 (bet $275 to win $100)
FanDuel Sportsbook is expecting plenty of points with the over/under set at 46.5 points. This is available at -110 whichever side of the target you fancy (bet $110 to win $100).
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
Andy Dalton prop bets
Last weekend was not Andy Dalton's best performance since becoming Carolina's starting quarterback over Young. There was a hesitancy to push the football downfield. The veteran signal-caller looked a little lost for the first time. Canales is hoping this is a blip rather than the start of a concerning trend.
Dalton has a chance to bounce back versus the Falcons in Week 6. His over/under for passing yards at Bank of America Stadium stands at 220.5. This is available at -110 in both directions (bet $110 to win $100). The former second-round selection's completion marker is 22.5 from 34.5 passing attempts. His over/under for touchdowns currently sits at 1.5.
- Over 1.5 touchdowns: +154 (bet $100 to win $154)
- Under 1.5 touchdowns: -205 (bet $205 to win $100)
Carolina Panthers receiving yards over/under marks for Week 6
- Diontae Johnson - 62.5
- Xavier Legette - 39.5
- Jonathan Mingo - 25.5
- Chuba Hubbard - 16.5
- Ja'Tavion Sanders - 18.5
- Miles Sanders - 11.5
Carolina Panthers rushing yards over/under marks for Week 6
- Chuba Hubbard - 65.5
- Miles Sanders - 16.5