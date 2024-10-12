Carolina Panthers 'next man up' philosophy stretched to its absolute limit
By Noah Bryce
It just won't stop raining.
The Carolina Panthers were defeated in Week 5 and yet again lost more key contributors on both sides of the football. This is an ongoing theme and a devastating blow to Dave Canales' chances of salvaging something from the season.
As if losing to who could have been the Carolina's starting quarterback in his best professional game to date wasn't enough. The Panthers will be without starting center Austin Corbett for the rest of the season after a torn bicep took the veteran offensive lineman out of action.
Corbett's loss cannot be understated. For the first time in what seems like forever, the Panthers offensive line's interior was effective in protection and the run game. This has the scope to halt momentum immediately.
The former second-round pick out of Nevada was among the league's best centers. It is a gut punch to see him go down with a season-ending complication for the third straight year.
Carolina Panthers don't have the depth to cope with current injury crisis
When you look a bit further to the right, it gets even worse. The ever-present Taylor Moton suffered a triceps injury. This takes out one of the few steady pieces along that offensive line and a true leader in the locker room. Sunday's clash with the Atlanta Falcons is the first regular-season game he's missed since being drafted in 2017.
This leaves Brady Christensen to start at center with Yosh Nijman set to replace Moton at right tackle. Not exactly something you want going into a matchup against a division rival.
The Panthers also lost Tommy Tremble to a concussion that likely won't be cleared by Sunday. Xavier Legette left the game in Chicago with a shoulder issue that may or not be healed enough to suit up.
Carolina is running out of bodies rapidly. The defensive side of the football paints an even dimmer picture.
When looking at the start of the season to now, only five players who were set to start are left standing. Namely A'Shawn Robinson, Jaycee Horn, Troy Hill, Xavier Woods, and Shy Tuttle. It shows.
While the team as a whole did fairly well to start the game and even held back the Bears, things quickly devolved into a slaughter that never truly got contained. The defense simply got gassed amid more offensive incompetence.
The mixture of inexperienced rookies starting at linebacker and a lack of any kind of depth behind them cost the Panthers dearly. Their lack of communication and ability to process the game quickly once the Bears smartly went to a no-huddle offense led to multiple missed assignments and long touchdowns.
Carolina already lacked any kind of pass-rush and could not win on the interior against the run with Jadeveon Clowney on the field. He is also sidelined with injury, although the former No. 1 pick is confident he can be ready for Week 6.
At this moment the team only has three healthy 3-4 defensive ends ready to play. Robinson, DeShawn Williams, and LaBryan Ray. The Panthers signed Shaq Lawson to the practice squad, but it remains to be seen how much he'll be able to contribute.
The entire healthy linebacking core for the Panthers has a collective four starts amongst them. Four. Other than three lackluster outings last season by D.J. Johnson, rookie third-rounder Trevin Wallace logged the fourth with an eye-catching effort at Soldier Field.
This Panthers team is broken. There is no clear path to victory or even competitiveness at this point. Canales does not have the personnel to keep a game close against a moderately competent opponent. There is no one left.
Arguments can be made about artificial turf versus real grass and how less practice leads to more injury, but none of that matters at this point. Unless something changes quickly or the Panthers can find a diamond in the rough, things are looking very bleak in Carolina.