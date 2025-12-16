Austin Corbett delivers a warning the Panthers' locker room cannot ignore

One could forgive Carolina Panthers fans for feeling a little downtrodden this week. They were expecting head coach Dave Canales' squad to tighten its grip on the NFC South with a win over the New Orleans Saints. That didn't happen, but there is still plenty to play for over the final three games.

And one respected Panthers veteran delivered the perfect message at the ideal time.

If the Panthers beat the Tampa Bay Buccaneers this weekend, everything changes again. The atmosphere should be electric, and this represents a real opportunity for Carolina to assert its dominance. And when they've been down before this season, they always find a way to bounce back.

Austin Corbett urges Carolina Panthers teammates to stay focused with the playoffs in sight

That was the statement made by offensive lineman Austin Corbett. He urged all his teammates to ignore external distractions and focus on the immediate task at hand. Family time is for the offseason — their commitment remains to getting the Panthers over the hump and into the playoffs.

"It's time just to go up and excel and go win the division, and you just got to lock in one day at a time, be about it in every single moment that you get, eliminate any outside distractions that you have. I know it's family time with Christmas coming up and the holidays, but you can hang out with family in the offseason. It's time to go, and you've got to lock in." Austin Corbett via Panthers.com

He's right. It's easy to get distracted at this time of year. Players have families. They have kids, and Christmas is a magical time. But at the end of the day, this is what they signed up for.

This is not a 9-to-5 profession. It demands undivided attention for six months of the year if not more. There needs to be a balancing act, but keeping the main thing the main thing is the only way Carolina will achieve its objective.

The Panthers know what's in front of them. This weekend's clash is a must-win. Then, it's their home regular-season finale versus the Seattle Seahawks. After that, all the marbles could be on the line in a brutal road collision with the Buccaneers before their fate is confirmed one way or another.

These wild inconsistencies from the Panthers this season have been both enthralling and frustrating in equal measure. The margin for error has now gone, so Corbett's words should be heard loud and clear in the locker room before a pivotal contest with massive ramifications attached.

As he said, it's time to lock in. Nothing else will suffice.