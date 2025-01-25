Beat writer projects Carolina Panthers to adopt balanced recruitment approach

A positive end to the 2024 campaign has Carolina Panthers fans dreaming big for the future. One beat writer was quick to pour cold water on any bombshell splashes on the free-agent market, at least on the offensive side of the football.

Dan Morgan invested heavily in the options around quarterback Bryce Young during his first recruitment period as general manager. He spent large sums to acquire Damien Lewis and Robert Hunt. He traded up for wide receiver Xavier Legette and running back Jonathon Brooks with his first two selections in the 2024 NFL Draft. He spent a fourth-round pick on tight end Ja'Tavion Sanders at No. 101 overall.

It took time, but the Panthers finally got a good evaluation of Young after some early jitters and benching. His remarkable turnaround earned him another chance to start in 2025. Getting the Heisman Trophy winner out of Alabama a legitimate No. 1 receiver is desirable. Just how that arrives is another matter.

Beat writer expects Carolina Panthers to balance recruitment better in 2025

Some fans are clamoring for the Panthers to go all-in for a marquee name with proven production via free agency or the trade market. Mike Kaye of The Charlotte Observer remained skeptical, stating that he'd be surprised if those in power spent heavily on offense given the desperate need for defensive reinforcements.

"Offensively, unless the team goes after wide receiver Tee Higgins, it’s hard to imagine them spending significantly on that side of the ball. They’ll likely figure out the center position from an in-house perspective with restricted free agent Cade Mays and unrestricted free agents Austin Corbett and Brady Christensen seeking new contracts. Re-signing Mays and Corbett — who is coming off biceps surgery — might cost around the same amount as bringing back Christensen by himself. The Panthers aren’t likely to be massive spenders on the tight end or running back markets, but it wouldn’t be a surprise to see them spend on upgrading the depth at each position." Mike Kaye

Carolina's defense was historically bad last season. Morgan took responsibility for not providing coordinator Ejiro Evero with the personnel needed to deploy his 3-4 scheme effectively. The depth was lacking quality and they couldn't compensate for any injuries that came throughout the campaign.

This is all about balance. The Panthers had none of that in their recruitment strategy last offseason given their dire need to get a genuine evaluation of Young. That cannot continue in 2025, especially considering head coach Dave Canales kept faith with Evero.

That's not to say the Panthers should settle on offense.

Young needs better weapons to take the next step and officially confirm himself as a franchise-caliber presence under center. The running back room needs refreshing after Brooks' injury. Adding another tight end is possible regardless of whether Tommy Tremble is retained or not.

Morgan and Brandt Tilis are working towards a long-term plan. This was never going to be a quick fix. At the same time, there's an opportunity to potentially enter the NFC South title picture next season if they knock this offseason out of the park.

It'll be interesting to see how Morgan and his staff approach matters. Something that will ultimately determine how long it's going to take for this perennial underachiever to get themselves off the canvas and into playoff consideration once again.

We wait with bated breath for things to unfold…

