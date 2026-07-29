Body blows keep coming for Panthers after another dreaded injury sight

When it rains, it pours.

The Carolina Panthers are dealing with another major injury scare that occurred during the second day of padded practices at training camp. This time, it features rookie wide receiver Chris Brazzell II, who was carted off with an apparent left leg injury and taken into the facility for further assessments.

Carolina has already lost edge rusher Nic Scourton for the season with a torn ACL. Second-year tight end Mitchell Evans left the first padded session on the cart, but he later revealed nothing more than an ankle sprain that isn't expected to keep him out for too long.

Now, there is another concerning development that fans will be anxiously awaiting positive news around.

Carolina Panthers face another major injury scare after Chris Brazzell II concern

Brazzell had missed the last couple of days with knee soreness, which wasn't a big problem. According to Joe Person of The Athletic, the third-round selection was unable to put any weight on the leg before being helped to the cart. The team insider didn't think it looked too great, though there's no telling for sure right now.

Head coach Dave Canales confirmed that Brazzell had reaggravated the same knee that had been bothering him, and there are more tests imminent before something becomes clearer.

If Brazzell is forced to miss time, it's another setback to a team that is already having its depth tested.

The Panthers have high hopes for Brazzell. Canales believes they got a steal at No. 83 overall in the 2026 NFL Draft, and the positive impression made over Carolina's early offseason program only raised expectations.

Hopefully, that will still be the case. But the signs weren't especially encouraging before he left the field.

Carolina is well-stocked at receiver. Tetairoa McMillan and Jalen Coker are the top two, and Xavier Legette's strong summer means all hope is not lost with the 2024 first-round pick. Jimmy Horn Jr., John Metchie III, Brycen Tremayne, and maybe even undrafted rookie Ja'seem Reed have a shot at making the team, but Brazzell was expected to bring a different dynamic entirely.

He is a field stretcher. He is a mismatch nightmare in contested catch situations. He has to be accounted for on every snap, which opens up space for others to do damage. Time is still on his side, but if it's anything more serious, general manager Dan Morgan needs to react quickly.

It's too soon to speculate. The Panthers will go through their tests before an official prognosis is revealed. All fans can do is hope for the best, because anything more than that is another devastating blow to the team's plans for offensive growth.

Let's hope that isn't the case and Brazzell can get back on the field sooner rather than later.