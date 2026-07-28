Xavier Legette showed up to Panthers camp looking like a different player

Xavier Legette had a bigger microscope on him than most heading into training camp. But there are already signs that the third-year wide receiver is responding well to the challenge.

And it hasn't gone unnoticed by Carolina Panthers head coach Dave Canales.

Legette has been among the standouts over training camp so far. It's still the bedding-in period, but business will pick up when the pads go on this week. Even so, Canales is thrilled with what he's seen from the South Carolina product, with his explosiveness and improved consistency drawing praise.

"Yeah, just a great carryover from the spring. He knows how to do it, but just matching it with his consistency. He looks fast, he looks powerful. He's having a great camp so far, as we get started, and I'm excited to see where he goes from here."

Carolina Panthers have been impressed with Xavier Legette's application at camp

Obviously, Legette still has to prove it when the real action arrives. That will be his ultimate litmus test, because he's never had trouble standing out in the summer. But for now, there is hope he can finally turn things around.

Legette worked exceptionally hard to improve his craft throughout the offseason. He showed up to early workouts in tremendous shape, and it's showing in his performance levels. There is a long way to go and a lot of hard work ahead before Week 1 against the Chicago Bears, but there is now a glimmer of hope.

The Panthers have Tetairoa McMillan and Jalen Coker as their top two wideouts. Carolina is excited about third-round rookie Chris Brazzell II, and other pass-catchers will also be looking to stake a claim. Legette's situation remains precarious, but he's making all the right noises before things get even more intense.

While the No. 32 overall selection in the 2024 NFL Draft has heard all the criticism, he's firmly focused on what he can control. And that is the right attitude to have in pursuit of avoiding any unnecessary speculation about his future.

It's a make-or-break year for Legette, and he must deliver. The physical tools have never been in question, but as Canales stated, it's about finding the consistency needed to increase trust.

The added urgency around Legette seems to be working in his favor. Building confidence is crucial, which was sapped from the wideout last season. The Panthers eventually phased him out of the rotation, but they still firmly believe he can be a factor in their offense with Brad Idzik now calling plays.

You find out a lot about someone by the way they fight when the chips are down. Legette is showcasing the resolve needed, which is a trend that can hopefully continue long into the future.