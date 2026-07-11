Bryce Young reveals why Panthers rookie has shattered early concerns

Chris Brazzell II is off to a good start with the Carolina Panthers. The third-round rookie wide receiver slotted in seamlessly over early offseason workouts, which hasn't gone unnoticed by those in the building.

And quarterback Bryce Young was among those taken aback by how impressive Brazzell has been during his initial transition into the franchise.

Brazzell was an outstanding playmaker at Tennessee. However, the Volunteers' offense isn't exactly renowned for getting players ready for pro-style concepts and demands. That's why there was some skepticism about the pick, but these fears have been quickly alleviated.

Bryce Young has been pleasantly surprised by Chris Brazzell II's early comfort levels

Young was curious about how Brazzell's athletic traits would translate. There is a long way to go and many upcoming challenges to navigate, but the signal-caller has been highly encouraged by the wideout's route-running and his overall understanding of Carolina's offense.

"He's coming, and you would have thought he'd been in a pro-style system throughout his whole life. He's coming in understanding splits, understanding landmarks, understanding route timing, route tempo, where to be at the right time."

Brazzell was tabbed with an unfair label. While he was part of the Tennessee offense, he also showcased how polished he could become as a route runner during his time at Tulane.

The sharpness, ability to manipulate opposing defensive backs at the top of his routes, and the nuance to create just enough space to make tough catches are all there. And his speed to stretch the field can also open things up underneath.

This remains a growing process for Brazzell. Some technical refinements are still required. He won't find things easy, but the Panthers have others who can shoulder a heavy burden until he gets fully up to speed. Whatever contribution he can make as a rookie will be a bonus, because this pick was made with the long-term in mind.

There is a lot to like about Brazzell's potential as a downfield threat and red-zone asset in Year 1. His large frame and wide catch radius warrant respect, which should provide enough space for others to flourish. And when the ball does come his way, he's got the strength and body control to make plays.

If it takes a little longer, that's fine. But Young added to the growing belief that Brazzell could be set for big things.

Brazzell's rookie outlook should become clearer the deeper we get into training camp. The Panthers would also be wise to give him plenty of targets during the preseason, providing a broader indicator of the NFL's speed and pressure. But if everything checks out, the first-year hopeful will have a role to play.

And he's already making a believer out of Young.