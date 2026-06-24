Panthers' draft gamble quickly proves he belongs in the big time

General manager Dan Morgan didn't care that the Carolina Panthers had spent consecutive first-round picks on the wide receiver position. The front-office leader believed more was required, and he didn't hesitate to take Chris Brazzell II at No. 83 overall in the 2026 NFL Draft.

It's early days, and the Panthers' rookie has yet to prove anything in a competitive setting. But it already looks like Brazzell belongs in the big time.

Brazzell has the size, wingspan, and speed to bring a completely different dynamic to Carolina's offense. While his route-running was a major question mark during his pre-draft assessments, these concerns were alleviated during the offseason program.

Chris Brazzell II's impressive offseason is making believers out of the Carolina Panthers

While an ESPN staff writer acknowledged that a few eyebrows were raised when the Panthers took Brazzell, his playmaking ability and seamless transition are quickly making believers of his post-draft doubters. And even though things will get more challenging, he's emerged as a pleasant surprise.

"The Panthers got some side-eye from critics when they drafted a wide receiver in the third round, with Tetairoa McMillan, the 2025 NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year, already on the roster. But the 6-foot-5 (Chris) Brazzell, a lengthy playmaker, is making believers out of Carolina fans as an impact player in OTAs and minicamp."

Tetairoa McMillan and the recently extended Jalen Coker are the starting wideout tandem. The Panthers also remain confident in 2024 first-round pick Xavier Legette to finally fulfill his promise. That's no guarantee, so Brazzell will fancy his chances of getting to the WR3 role sooner rather than later.

Even if he doesn't, there is still a role for him to play.

Brazzell can stretch the field. He can open up space underneath, and his contested-catch prowess makes him a force to be reckoned with in the red zone. Head coach Dave Canales has a type when it comes to his primary pass-catchers. Having some progressive young talent around him should only help create opportunities to flourish.

It won't be easy. Brazzell will run into the inevitable rookie wall at some point. Not many escape that, so from a fan standpoint, taking the rough with the smooth in Year 1 remains the sensible course.

The Panthers will get a much broader indication of Brazzell's rookie outlook at training camp and the preseason. He's still a little raw, so it's wise to see how he fares in a typical NFL game-day setting. If he passes these tests with flying colors, Canales and offensive coordinator Brad Idzik would be wise to reward him accordingly.

Morgan saw something in Brazzell that others didn't. And based on his impressive start to life in Carolina, he may have yet another draft steal on his hands.