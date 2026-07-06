Panthers sitting on a gold mine with draft steal ready to take over in 2026

The Carolina Panthers couldn't believe their luck when wide receiver Chris Brazzell II slipped through the cracks and into their laps at No. 83 overall in the 2026 NFL Draft. Looking at his early impact, it's not hard to see why.

Brazzell looked the part over Carolina's offseason program. His explosiveness, wide catch radius, and ability to make tough catches look routine drew widespread praise. Things will get tougher when the pads go on at training camp, but it looks like the Panthers may have another steal on their hands.

While the Panthers have Tetairoa McMillan and Jalen Coker firmly cemented as their top two receiving options, more will be required for this offense to take the next step with coordinator Brad Idzik now calling plays. All hope is not lost yet with Xavier Legette, but Brazzell could be a wild card that teams around the league won't see coming.

Chris Brazzell II is already playing his way into Carolina Panthers' plans

He's got a unique blend of size and speed. Brazzell's route running is better than people give him credit for, and he's got enough physicality in press situations to be a red-zone threat for good measure.

This is precisely what the Panthers are lacking in their receiver room. It won't be all smooth sailing for Brazzell in Year 1 of his professional career, but he's got a legitimate chance to earn his fair share of targets immediately.

Even if he isn't targeted, Brazzell can still find other ways to contribute.

His speed to stretch the field is something opposition coverages have to take seriously. This will keep them guessing while also opening up things underneath. It's a solid outlet for quarterback Bryce Young, both as a downfield force and as a potential decoy in key moments.

Brazzell is not the finished product by any stretch of the imagination. Some concentration issues in key moments need to be eradicated from his game. Manipulation at the top of his routes is another area of improvement that will only help his chances. The Panthers will give him every chance to develop at his own pace, but the initial signs are immensely encouraging.

The Panthers have a type when it comes to their wideouts. Head coach Dave Canales likes big bodies with the physical threat to become dangerous after the catch. Brazzell ticks those boxes, and there is an opportunity for rookie involvement if the trajectory continues upward over the summer.

Keeping everyone happy will be difficult. But in all honesty, it's a nice problem for the Panthers to have.

It's been a long time since the Panthers have had legitimate strength in depth at receiver. This is a young group all learning and improving together. Brazzell adds to it, and with the right growth in the coming weeks, he's got the scope to be a difference-maker.

And if this scenario comes to fruition, there will be more than a few teams around the league kicking themselves.