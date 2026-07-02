Panthers must confront what Year 3 really means for Xavier Legette

The Carolina Panthers were seen as an afterthought following a 2-15 season that led to a complete regime change. In the early months of 2024, owner David Tepper promoted Dan Morgan to general manager and hired Dave Canales as the organization's next head coach.

That offseason, the Panthers solidified their offensive line with Damien Lewis and Robert Hunt at guard. The first draft class for Morgan was crucial to the roster's reconstruction, despite not having a first-round pick at the time.

In the 11th hour of the 2024 selection process, Morgan traded back into the first round and selected South Carolina wide receiver Xavier Legette. While the former Gamecocks standout has shown glimpses in past years, the return on investment has been underwhelming, resetting expectations considerably.

Carolina Panthers' expectations for Xavier Legette are lower, but he can still contribute

For Legette, he's the face of the 2024 Panthers draft class, which has been heavily disappointing to this point despite flashes from multiple picks. Ironically, the 2025 cohort seems poised to set the tone, with AP Offensive Rookie of the Year wideout Tetairoa McMillan leading the way.

The issues Legette has faced have been a combination of rookie struggles and general year-to-year inconsistency. It really is that simple.

Fundamentals such as sideline awareness, proper depth and break points as a route runner, and general awareness seemed to be lacking too often. This eventually led the Panthers to make 2024 undrafted free agent Jalen Coker the starter at Z-receiver opposite McMillan.

In two seasons, Legette has 85 catches for 868 receiving yards and seven touchdowns. While he nearly crossed the 500-yard threshold at 497 last year, the third-year player faces low expectations and frustrations from fans. Yet, Canales has stayed the course with his first-ever draft pick as head coach, maintaining belief that he can figure things out.

Legette is a big target who is physical and explosive after the catch. He has shown the ability to win on vertical planes and horizontal concepts, allowing him to work into space to generate solid yardage. Offensive coordinator Brad Idzik should be able to put him in those spots to thrive and, in turn, increase his production.

Some believe the Panthers may have drafted Legette's replacement with rookie Chris Brazzell II, but the third-round pick is only expected to fill a vital role for now. That is to create vertical separation consistently downfield.

However, if Brazzell does impress during the summer, it could bring some interesting conversations to the table, especially around the trade deadline.

Legette still has a high ceiling, but his time to prove it is shrinking fast.

Realistically, expectations around Legette should be to reach the 500-yard threshold while generating a chunk of this yardage after the catch or downfield on vertical throws. Playing with consistency across the board would meet or even exceed expectations for the 25-year-old.

The clock is ticking, and it is now or never for Legette with the Panthers.