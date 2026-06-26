Xavier Legette still has Panthers' backing but Carolina packed a parachute

Xavier Legette remains a part of the Carolina Panthers' plans. He's reportedly dropped some weight and looked sharp over offseason workouts. That's encouraging, but his situation remains precarious until further notice.

The Panthers have faith in Legette. It's not been the easiest start to his professional career, but head coach Dave Canales is not ready to give up on the 2024 first-round pick just yet. Even so, general manager Dan Morgan was wise to hedge his bets.

Carolina extended Jalen Coker long term, confirming his status as the No. 2 option behind Tetairoa McMillan. The Panthers also spent a third-round pick on Chris Brazzell II, who's got the size and athleticism to be a potential difference-maker with a little extra polish.

Carolina Panthers are giving Xavier Legette another shot, but what comes next is up to him

Legette knows what's at stake. He's not shirking the challenge and is holding himself accountable for how things have gone so far. The South Carolina product is determined to put things right, but there are still murmurings in the media around a potential in-season trade if he cannot improve his performance.

Justin Carter of FanSided is among them. While he didn't believe drafting Brazzell was a warning sign for Legette right now, it could indicate that he may not be guaranteed a place in their long-term future. And only the player can alter these perceptions.

Morgan and Canales will be keeping a close eye on Legette's progress. He'll make the team, but until he can prove capable of coming through when it counts, the Mullins native will remain on the fringes.

McMillan and Coker have earned far more trust. They are the primary duo, and running back Jonathon Brooks should also be an asset to the passing game if he can finally stay healthy.

Brazzell is seeking involvement, and others have also made strong claims. It's put-up-or-shut-up time for Legette, so he must deliver.

It's not been all bad for Legette.

He's shown the ability to create separation and absorb contact effectively. The Panthers' primary objective is to raise his confidence. Offensive coordinator Brad Idzik can make this easier by getting him easy touches and scheming to maximize his obvious physical gifts. If he can do this, and the wideout responds positively, all hope is not lost by any stretch of the imagination.

Obviously, there is a flip side to this coin.

If the same frailties are evident, Legette has a big problem. The Panthers will only give him so much leeway. He'll get more than most, given the first-round investment, but there will come a time when Morgan will look to cut his losses.

What comes next is down to Legette. He is staring at a legitimate career crossroads, and it'll take a monumental effort to change the narrative.

Let's hope he can deliver, but the Panthers already have contingencies in place.