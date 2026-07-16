Xavier Legette is keeping receipts as Panthers pressure reaches boiling point

Xavier Legette is watching.

The Carolina Panthers wide receiver has been the subject of criticism and intense trade speculation this offseason after another down year in 2025. Legette has not reached the heights expected of a first-round pick, but general manager Dan Morgan and head coach Dave Canales are not giving up yet.

Legette is still around, and that will remain the case when Week 1 against the Chicago Bears arrives. The leash may be a little shorter, and the margin for error may be a lot thinner, but the player has been working hard over the offseason to make the improvements required.

This positivity hasn't stopped the rumor mill from swirling. And it seems as if Legette is intent on keeping receipts in the event he does manage to turn things around.

Xavier Legette is letting Carolina Panthers fans know he hears the criticism

When a Panthers fan on social media approved a possible trade package for Legette, the wideout liked the post. Nothing much in the grand scheme of things, but it's proof that the pass-catcher wants people to know that he hears the criticism.

To my favorite podcasters @PanthersOnTap @rickyboboddy @NotDaveCanales, is this something or nothing?…



Xavier Legette liked my ‘I’d trade XL for a 4th rounder post” today. I did not tag him in my post which was a response to a trade rumor article #Panthers pic.twitter.com/dnzWf8QJCB — JLC (@_JLC3) July 15, 2026

Social media is a toxic place more often than not. Legette would be wise to avoid spending too much time on it and focus on what really matters, with training camp on the immediate horizon. That's mere days away, and the No. 32 overall selection in the 2024 NFL Draft has a significant amount to accomplish.

Legette is firmly behind Tetairoa McMillan and Jalen Coker in the pecking order right now. Nothing new, considering he was phased out down the stretch and into the playoffs. But his immediate concern should be keeping rookie third-round pick Chris Brazzell II from unseating him as WR3.

It's hard to envisage what a disaster it would be for Legette if he fell further down the depth chart. The more weapons quarterback Bryce Young has, the better. But for someone who came into the league with ambitions to become an explosive, versatile focal point on offense, this would be deeply disappointing.

That's the glass-half-empty side. The glass-half-full side features Legette becoming a revelation, silencing his doubters, and thriving under the spotlight with offensive coordinator Brad Idzik now calling plays.

These are lofty goals to aim for. But make no mistake; Legette SHOULD be aiming for them.

What comes next is down to Legette. He's got the physical tools — nobody would ever dispute that. This is all about raising confidence and working on his fundamentals. Anything less, and the Panthers may have no alternative other than to cut their losses.

That is a situation Legette is looking to avoid. And now, he must let his football do the talking.