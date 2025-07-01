The Carolina Panthers are on the lookout for more help in the secondary. That's no secret, but any fans expecting a blockbuster transaction to take place will be out of luck.

Dan Morgan is still rebuilding. That's the harsh truth every Panthers fan must accept entering the second season under his leadership.

Want further proof? One only has to look at the latest blockbuster trade around the league for evidence of that.

Jalen Ramsey is a known admirer of defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero. The pair have a close relationship that still stands to this day, which immediately came with speculation regarding a potential trade for the cornerback once the Miami Dolphins made him available.

That didn't happen. The Pittsburgh Steelers parted ways with All-Pro safety Minkah Fitzpatrick to secure Ramsey's services. The two teams also worked out a deal that sent tight end Jonnu Smith to the AFC North and swapped a couple of draft picks to rubber-stamp the transaction.

This sent shockwaves through the league. It's hard to say who got the better of the deal right now, but the Steelers are going all-in with quarterback Aaron Rodgers under center. The Dolphins are in flux, making plans for the future while also getting Ramsey's hefty salary off the books.

Carolina Panthers never had a shot at Jalen Ramsey despite speculation

As for the Panthers? They never had a shot at Ramsey.

Morgan isn't in the business of paying veteran players above the going rate. He also didn't have a player like Fitzpatrick to give up in return, given the desperate need for defensive improvements in 2025.

With Jaire Alexander spurning Carolina's initial advances in favor of the Baltimore Ravens, and early talks with standout free-agent safety Justin Simmons coming to nothing, some sections of the fan base are growing frustrated. But those who are seem to be missing the bigger picture.

Morgan, Brandt Tilis, and head coach Dave Canales are planning for the future. They have a long-term plan for sustained growth and want to build through the draft. Everything is proceeding as planned so far, but there are still a few glaring roster holes that could hold them back.

The Steelers are in a different spot. They have to maximize Rodgers' final season before retirement. They have to impose themselves within a competitive AFC North. They have to take more risks to achieve this objective.

Carolina just isn't there yet. And looking at the way Morgan's gone about his business so far, acquiring players like Ramsey might be a thing of the past.

More Carolina Panthers news and analysis