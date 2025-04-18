Brutal Jalon Walker assessment gives Carolina Panthers valid cause to pause

Jalon Walker and the Carolina Panthers have been strongly linked throughout the pre-draft assessment phase. The Georgia prospect is the betting favorite to be taken No. 8 overall. Given the way Dan Morgan and Dave Canales have spoken about the player, it's not hard to connect the dots.

However, a brutal assessment from a respected analyst highlighted the risk around taking Walker so high up the pecking order.

There's no doubt Walker brings some enticing credentials to the table. He's versatile, explosive, and just scratching the surface of what he could be capable of. Canales also beamed about how coaches and teammates spoke about him, which speaks to his leadership credentials and ability to inspire.

Walker might be the guy if he's around when Carolina goes on the clock. Morgan is eager for another team to make him a trade-down offer he can't refuse. That might not arrive, considering it's not the best quarterback class. In that case, it wouldn't be a surprise to see the hybrid linebacker/edge rusher's name on their card.

Chris Simms makes bold statement over potential Carolina Panthers' draft darling Jalon Walker

Chris Simms, a former NFL quarterback who's now an analyst with NBC Sports, issued a cautionary tale about Walker's prospects at the next level. He even went as far as to proclaim the Sailsbury native as the most overrated prospect in this year's class.

"They need a guy that can be a pass-rusher. They don't have anybody. Everybody's pegging them right now at number eight with Jalon Walker from Georgia, who I think is the most overrated player in the draft, for my money. He's a guy who's 6-foot-1. He's 240 [pounds]. And they're talking about he's going to play defensive end in the NFL. And he wasn't really that top-notch at Georgia. And he wasn't that top-notch at middle linebacker, either." Chris Simms

There's a lot to pick apart here.

Morgan said they are viewing Walker as an edge rusher. He didn't say he'd be playing 3-4 defensive end in Ejiro Evero's scheme. That's the part Simms missed.

Walker will occupy a 3-4 outside linebacker spot in this scenario. He'll be moved around to exploit mismatches, which was a recipe for success when Frankie Luvu held a similar role before departing in free agency for the Washington Commanders. There's almost no chance Carolina is contemplating placing the former Bulldogs star with his hand in the dirt within this system.

Saying Walker wasn't top-notch at Georgia is also questionable. He grew in stature the more his responsibilities increased. It's not easy to stand out within a prestigious program that's been a pro-pipeline for defenders in recent years. But he did.

The Panthers are enamored with Walker. They aren't alone, with some analysts speculating whether he'll be taken earlier than No. 8 when push comes to shove. He'd be the missing piece of the edge-rushing puzzle in Carolina alongside Jadeveon Clowney, D.J. Wonnum, and Patrick Jones II. He's also got a much higher ceiling than any of the aforementioned trio.

Everyone has an opinion. The only ones that matter are those in Carolina's war room on the big night. If the Panthers believe enough in Walker, they won't hesitate.

