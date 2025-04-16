Betting favorite for Panthers' first-round NFL Draft pick is painfully obvious

Dan Morgan is keeping all options on the table heading into the 2025 NFL Draft. The general manager is open for business at No. 8 overall regarding moving back. If no willing suitor comes forward, there's one prospect above all else gaining significant momentum.

There are obvious needs for the Panthers to fill. Morgan's focused heavily on improving the defense this offseason after watching Ejiro Evero's unit put up historically bad numbers in 2024. Fans are expecting this trend to continue when the draft rolls around.

Adding explosiveness to the edge-rushing room is high on the priority list. The Panthers added Patrick Jones II in free agency to go alongside Jadeveon Clowney and D.J. Wonnum. That won't be enough if Carolina wants to emerge as a surprise package and into NFC South title contention next time around.

Jalon Walker is a prospect high on Carolina's shortlist. They've made no secret of that fact, with Morgan and head coach Dave Canales both gushing about the player's attributes on and off the field. The Georgia standout also lauded his private visit to the Panthers, highlighting how impressed he was with the team's ambition moving forward.

Jalon Walker emerges as strong favorite for Carolina Panthers' first-round pick

There's a growing sense that Walker could be gone by the time Carolina goes on the clock. That's to be determined, but Morgan will have a plan in place for every situation that could present itself on the big night.

It came as no shock to Walker at the top of the betting market for Carolina's choice at No. 8 overall according to Draft Kings. Anyone wishing to wager the possibility can get odds of +135 attached (bet $100 to win $135), with Bulldogs teammate Mykel Williams next on the list at +350 (bet $100 to win $350).

Here are the other leading contenders.

Player Draft odds Jalon Walker (EDGE) +135 Mykel Williams (EDGE) +350 Tetairoa McMillan (WR) +500 Mason Graham (DL) +850 Will Johnson (CB) +1300 Jihaad Campbell (LB) +1400 Shemar Stewart (EDGE) +1500 Tyler Warren (TE) +1600

Morgan wasn't giving much away during his pre-draft media availability. However, one got the feeling that he wasn't locked in (or loved) any prospect in particular.

This class doesn't have many elite-level prospects. Those who tick the box will be gone by the Panthers' turn, although they are probably still holding out slim hope of Michigan defensive lineman Mason Graham falling through the cracks.

The Panthers see Walker as an edge rusher despite his previous production at the off-ball linebacker spot in college. Morgan confirmed as much, but that doesn't mean he cannot be utilized in multiple spots depending on the situation.

If the choice is Walker, which looks entirely possible, the Panthers could do far worse. He's got the physical gifts and mentality that will fit seamlessly into Carolina's culture shift under Canales. He should also provide Evero's front seven with an injection of energy that was sorely lacking last time around.

It'll be interesting to see how things unfold. And there isn't much longer to wait.

Draft odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

