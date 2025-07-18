Bryce Young braced for camp referendum that could define Panthers' season

The significance of his third NFL season won't be lost on quarterback Bryce Young. Some thought he wouldn't even make it to this point after his Week 3 benching last year. Now, the onus is to kick on and build on his newly acquired momentum.

Stakes are high for Young. One NFL analyst believes Carolina's upcoming training camp is a referendum on Young that could define the Panthers' season in 2025.

Young made some impressive strides once he returned to the lineup. The signal-caller looked confident, assured, and composed. There was trust in his offensive line and the playmakers at his disposal. For the first time in his pro career, hope was restored.

The former first-round pick looks like a new player this offseason. Young is decisive, emerging as a leader, and is carrying himself like a franchise signal-caller. The pieces are now in place for a breakout campaign. He must deliver accordingly.

Bryce Young must shine at camp before crucial third Carolina Panthers campaign

Enzo Flojo from Clutch Points placed a microscope on Young before camp. The analyst urged the Alabama product to seize the moment. He's not an impressionable rookie anymore, so leading from the front and developing relationships is critical in the coming weeks before Carolina's season opener against the Jacksonville Jaguars arrives.

"The burden on Bryce Young is unmistakable. He’s no longer the rookie learning from afar nor the former prodigy living on past glories. As the Panthers take the field for another grueling camp, Young’s performance will serve as a referendum on both his career and the direction of the franchise. Will he seize the moment, develop the rapport with [Tetairoa] McMillan that Panthers brass envisions, and set the organization on an upward trajectory? Or will another year of disappointment force a reckoning in Carolina? One thing is clear: When the lights go up and the drills begin, no player at Panthers camp carries more at stake or faces more scrutiny than Young." Enzo Flojo

There are some skeptics in the media. But there is growing confidence in the building and among the fan base that Young's finally starting to put everything together.

This all starts at training camp. Young has to set the tone for others to follow. He must exude the same self-belief the Panthers witnessed over the second half of 2024. And he must keep stacking good days before a critical third season gets underway.

There's a chance it goes wrong. It's a precarious situation. Even so, Young has a stable environment with familiarity at long last. One cannot put a price on that.

What comes next is down to Young. Hopefully, last season's exploits are just the start.

