Bryce Young critics face uncomfortable truth after emphatic Luke Kuechly verdict

There are still skeptics around Bryce Young. The Carolina Panthers quarterback demonstrated some tremendous growth last season. But for some, it's still not enough.

General manager Dan Morgan is almost fully convinced. The Panthers picked up Young's fifth-year option as discussions continue around a potential long-term commitment. Even that was a contentious issue for his critics, who are expecting much more from someone Carolina gave up a king's ransom to acquire at No. 1 overall in the 2023 NFL Draft.

Luke Kuechly holds a different opinion. And it carries much more weight.

Luke Kuechly believes Carolina Panthers made the riight call with Bryce Young

During his weekly podcast with Panthers long-snapper J.J. Jansen, the legendary linebacker thought triggering Young's option was a no-brainer. The cost rises, but it's modest compared to other starting quarterbacks. With the continuity around the signal-caller, coupled with the roster improvements, it could look pretty cheap when it's all said and done.

"That fifth-year option; it's not huge. It's like 25 million bucks, which is obviously a lot of money, but Dak [Prescott] at the top of the market is making 60. That's going to reset soon, so for a starting quarterback in the NFL that's on an upward trajectory with the same coach going into Year 3 with a tremendous roster around him, to pay him 25 million dollars is a pretty good deal."

Young deserved to get another year. He responded incredibly well to some early setbacks. Despite being thrown into a toxic situation and benched just two games into head coach Dave Canales' tenure, the inner resolve saw him rise from the proverbial abyss and into respectability. He's not the finished article yet, but that's what makes it so exciting.

The former Alabama star's lows are becoming less frequent. On his best day, he can mix it with anyone in the league. With the offense looking to get more explosive as Brad Idzik takes over play-calling, Young stands to benefit more than most.

There is a lot on the line and millions at stake.

The Panthers' future rests on Young working out as he looks to take the next step. If he can, a contract extension in the $40-50 million range is feasible. If not, Morgan may be reluctant, even potentially looking towards the 2027 draft class if things fall completely flat.

Kuechly has forgotten more about football than most will ever know. He sees the trajectory around Young pointing up, and it's not hard to see why. And with another leap forward in 2026, that might be enough to shut the critics down for good.

And it'll make him an extremely wealthy man along the way.