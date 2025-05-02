Bryce Young in the crosshairs after concerning Panthers post-draft review

The Carolina Panthers have everything in place. Now, the onus is on quarterback Bryce Young to deliver on his pre-draft promise.

Those in power saw enough in Young to build around the signal-caller this offseason. Improving the defense and fortifying his supporting cast on offense were the primary objectives for Dan Morgan. It's something he accomplished, although the recently acquired recruits must all hit the ground running to give head coach Dave Canales a fighting chance of being more competitive.

Analyst piles pressure on Panthers QB Bryce Young entering crucial Year 3

Brent Sobleski from The Bleacher Report placed Young in the crosshairs with a concerning review of Carolina's aspirations post-draft. After placing the Panthers at No. 28 in his power rankings, the analyst stated that Canales' success in Year 2 will be almost entirely dependent on the Heisman Trophy winner's growth.

"The Panthers will only go as far as quarterback Bryce Young takes them. Young emerged as one of the league's better storylines a season ago, when the former No. 1 overall pick didn't completely crumble after being benched early in the season. He returned to the lineup and played better. But he still has a ways to go before he looks like an actual No. 1 draft pick. Carolina helped his situation by drafting [Tetairoa] McMillan with this year's eighth overall pick." Brent Sobleski

Young displayed the improvements needed over the second half of 2024. Ensuring this becomes the start of something special is the next, and most difficult, challenge.

The Panthers couldn't have done much more to help Young. They retained the key contributors along their much-improved offensive line. The running back, wide receiver, and tight positions all got upgraded either in free agency or the draft. The third-year pro also has scheme familiarity and veteran backup Andy Dalton in the quarterback room to further raise optimism.

What comes next is down to Young. He's regained confidence when all hope seemed lost, but the hard work is just getting started.

The former Alabama standout cannot become complacent. Young needs to keep improving, evolve as a leader, and take advantage of the weapons around him. Relying on the ground game and forming an instant chemistry with first-round pick Tetairoa McMillan would be a good place to start.

It's a high-stakes situation for Young, who'll unbelievably be extension-eligible after the 2025 season. The Panthers will probably wait unless he surges into the elite category, but having his fifth-year option picked up represents an attainable target for the signal-caller.

The time is now for Young. That much is painfully obvious.

