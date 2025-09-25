Bryce Young just said what Panthers fans were thinking about new fool's gold

Bryce Young is picking up momentum. His second-half showing against the Arizona Cardinals wasn't enough to compensate for some early errors. Still, the quarterback was much more efficient last time out as the Carolina Panthers picked up their first win of the campaign.

Young didn't have to do anything spectacular against the Atlanta Falcons. The defense and special-teams performances meant the signal-caller just had to manage the game effectively. Carolina secured a shutout success, but it didn't take long for the Alabama product to turn the page.

And it's a mentality that should resonate with fans heading into this weekend's road test against the New England Patriots.

Bryce Young urges Carolina Panthers teammates to stay focused after first win

The Panthers were buoyant after their first triumph, but it's only one win. Young knows more is needed, and he called on his teammates to stay focused and execute effectively to keep things trending up.

"It's a week-to-week league, and we've already flushed last week. The only thing we look back on is figuring out we can how we can grow and improve. It's all about the Patriots this week; we're 0-0, we want to be 1-0 this week. That's all that matters, so that's really the mindset. It's a new week, new opponent, it's going to take everything. So, regardless of how it felt last week, we have to earn the right to be in a good spot for this week. We've always had confidence. We always had a belief within the building. We know what we're capable of; again, it's just on us to execute." Bryce Young via Panthers.com

Young knows how quickly the tide can turn. The No. 1 pick in 2023 has gone through more ups and downs than most. He's still fighting for legitimacy in his third season. If the Panthers cannot maintain or exceed these new standards, it won't be long before this squad falls back into its old habits.

There is a long way to go and a lot of football ahead. Falling to 1-3 comes with consequences. It's not the end of the world, but teams rarely make the postseason or secure a winning record after such a sluggish start.

It has been a long time since the Panthers achieved any sustained success. Being competitive and achieving moral victories is no longer enough. Certainly not for Young, who is walking a delicate tightrope with his fifth-year option decision due in 2026.

This mindset is something that should envelop the locker room. The Panthers have clear goals and raised expectations. They are holding themselves to a higher standard, and Young is leading the way.

After all, he knows that with another loss, all this positivity goes away as quickly as it arrived.

