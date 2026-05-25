Bryce Young stakes leave Panthers with one move that feels inevitable

It's now or never for quarterback Bryce Young. The Carolina Panthers are reportedly waiting before giving him a new contract, raising the stakes for 2026. This is the smart play from general manager Dan Morgan, even though it might cost them more in the long run.

However, one NFL analyst doesn't believe the Panthers have done enough around Young this offseason.

Young is on an upward trajectory. He is growing as a player and evolving as a leader. The Panthers are firmly behind the former Alabama standout, but not enough to give him a megabucks contract right now.

NFL analyst questions whether Carolina Panthers have done enough for Bryce Young

Another productive year will be enough. Young cannot do it alone, leading Kristopher Knox of The Bleacher Report to suggest that more offensive firepower should be right at the top of Morgan's to-do list before Week 1 rolls around.

"The Carolina Panthers are entering another evaluation year with quarterback Bryce Young. Unfortunately for Young, the Panthers didn't do quite enough to improve his supporting cast this offseason.

"Carolina did draft offensive lineman Monroe Freeling and wide receiver Chris Brazzell II. However, the Panthers haven't adequately replaced running back Rico Dowdle and still lack a quality pass-catching tight end. The free-agent pool isn't overflowing at this point, but players like Najee Harris, Antonio Gibson, Taysom Hill, Jonnu Smith, and Darren Waller remain unsigned."

The Panthers seem pretty content with what they have right now. Head coach Dave Canales and his staff will give every player an opportunity to impress. But if they are not entirely satisfied, delving into the veteran pool once again seems feasible.

Young holds the franchise's future in the palm of his hand. The pressure couldn't be much higher as the Panthers look to take the step from lively outsider to legitimate Super Bowl challenger. The money side of things will take care of itself if everything goes according to plan, but Carolina cannot leave anything to chance around his supporting cast.

Morgan won't hesitate to make adjustments if he believes they are needed. He's built this roster ruthlessly with the team first at all times. The rise under his leadership speaks for itself, and the moves made throughout the offseason suggest Carolina is closer than people think.

If another weapon for Young gets them closer, it'll be explored. At the same time, this is a developmental staff eager to give young players a chance. It's a fine line, but the time for half measures is over.

The Panthers are right on the cusp of something fans have waited a decade for. And Young is the top priority.