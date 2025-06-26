Bryce Young took an emotional challenge from released Panthers vet personally

It's no secret that Bryce Young is moving differently these days. The Carolina Panthers have a confident, purposeful quarterback leading the charge. And they're a lot better off for it.

This is a far cry from the demoralized figure who got benched just two games into his second season. That would have been the end for most high-end draft picks who never reached the levels expected immediately. But thankfully for the Panthers, Young's inner resolve used this setback as a source of motivation.

He regained self-esteem. Young took a look in the mirror and reminded himself why he was such a highly touted prospect once upon a time. He also got support from the Panthers, who weren't giving up on the former Alabama star by any stretch of the imagination.

Perhaps more importantly, Young found his voice.

He's got a swagger that was seldom seen over his first two NFL seasons. Young is playfully jawing with teammates and walking around like he owns the place. The Panthers haven't had this demeanor under center since Cam Newton, which only raises optimism about what the Heisman Trophy winner could accomplish in 2025.

Carolina Panthers insider believes Bryce Young has answered the call this offseason

Joe Person from The Athletic agrees. The Panthers insider believes Young answered the rallying cry from recently released edge rusher Jadeveon Clowney about being more vocal. His increased comfort levels with the same coaches within the same scheme are also catching the eye in the best possible way.

"A year after Jadeveon Clowney said Bryce Young needed to play with more energy, the low-key QB engaged in trash talk sessions with CB Jaycee Horn throughout minicamp. Young also showed an increased comfort level in his second year in Dave Canales’ system, especially when carving up the first-team D in the red zone. But it was Young’s intensity — and that of his teammates — that caught the eyes (and ears) of media members." Joe Person

The bullish outlook around Young cannot be ignored. He's gone from an undesirable draft bust to a potential franchise-caliber quarterback, which represents an exceptional accomplishment when all hope seemed lost.

That's not enough for the Mater Dei High School product. Young wants to become among the league's most productive signal-callers, which could increase his chances of a lucrative contract extension ahead of time for good measure.

That's incredible to think about after how bleak things appeared for Young last season. But in some ways, getting benched and receiving a monumental wake-up call was the best thing that ever happened to his NFL aspirations.

He's still got to prove it, but confidence is higher now than ever. And if Young takes this swagger into a competitive setting, the sky's the limit.

