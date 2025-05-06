Bryce Young trade redemption for Panthers hinges on one big twist

The bombshell trade that saw the Carolina Panthers go up to No. 1 overall in the 2023 NFL Draft for quarterback Bryce Young seemed pretty one-sided once upon a time. That's not the case anymore.

According to one analyst, there is a way both the Panthers and the Chicago Bears can come out of the trade as winners.

That would be unique for a trade of this magnitude. Typically, there is one big winner and a demoralized loser from these transactions. Carolina gave up a premium for Young, which included the No. 1 pick in 2024. The Bears spent that selection on Caleb Williams, who'll be tasked with spearheading their renaissance under new head coach Ben Johnson.

There were other picks thrown into the mix. The Panthers also had to part ways with wide receiver D.J. Moore, which has been sorely felt despite the flashes shown by Xavier Legette and Jalen Coker.

Young is the key. He bounced back brilliantly after being benched, showcasing improved confidence and comfort under center. The results and performances spoke for themselves, which was enough for the Panthers to build around the Heisman Trophy winner this offseason.

Bryce Young's growth can neutralize Carolina Panthers trade compensation critics

Cory Pappas from Sports Illustrated acknowledged that the Bears are coming out as slight winners right now, but there's a way for things to even out. If Young and Williams both become franchise-caliber signal-callers, it'll be level pegging. If the Mater Dei High School product ends up being better than the USC prodigy, the scales will tip in Carolina's favor.

"There is still a path to both teams winning the trade if Young and Williams each turn into their respective team’s quarterback for the decade 5-10 years. However as of right now, Chicago has to be viewed as the “winner.” If Young turns into a hands down better NFL quarterback with the Panthers than Williams is with the Bears, then the Panthers will have a case for “winning.”" Cory Pappas

It's all subjective. But if Young becomes the next great Panthers quarterback — a definitive successor to Cam Newton long-term — nobody will complain about what it cost to acquire him.

Hopes are high that it'll be the case. The Panthers enhanced the supporting cast around Young this offseason. Their offensive line is intact and aiming to build on an imposing 2024 campaign. Chuba Hubbard, Rico Dowdle, and Trevor Etienne represent a potentially prolific running back trio. First-round pick Tetairoa McMillan could be the No. 1 wide receiver this team craved.

Everything is set up for Young to thrive. He's also got continuity on the coaching staff and from a schematic standpoint. More importantly, everyone believes his 2024 turnaround is the start of something special.

If this scenario comes to fruition and Young becomes a game-changing presence under center, it'll be the end of any critics regarding the compensation attached.

