Buried former Panthers QB resurfaces with shocking redemption play

The Carolina Panthers are moving forward with Bryce Young as their starting quarterback. They believe his remarkable progress over the second half of 2024 could be the start of something special. It's a big year ahead for the signal-caller, but confidence is higher than ever entering Year 3 of his NFL journey.

This would provide stability that was sorely lacking previously. The Panthers went through a constant stream of failed acquisitions via the draft, free agency, and the trade market following Cam Newton's controversial release in 2020. Carolina even brought the former NFL MVP back for one more go-around, which was a publicity stunt to appease an increasingly disillusioned fan base more than anything else.

One of those outcast, forgotten quarterbacks is taking an unusual route to potential NFL consideration again in the future.

Former Carolina Panthers QB P.J. Walker hoping to use the CFL as future NFL springboard

P.J. Walker, who spent three seasons in Carolina and started seven games, recently signed with the Canadian Football League's Calgary Stampeders after no opportunity arrived in free agency. He's betting on himself, hopeful some good performances in the CFL can lead to another chance. It's a method that proved successful for the player once upon a time, with his XFL exploits earning him a chance with the Panthers in 2020.

TSN reporter Dave Naylor highlighted the intrigue surrounding Walker's arrival in the CFL. After all, it's not often that a quarterback with previous starting experience in the big leagues heads north of the border.

"It's not that often we see quarterbacks come to the Canadian Football League with NFL starts on their resume, and he has nine of them. He had played in the UFL very successfully and parlayed that into an NFL opportunity." Dave Naylor via Sporting News

Walker didn't get another shot in 2024 after he didn't do enough to make the Seattle Seahawks roster. Although disappointing, he's not ready to throw in the towel on his dreams just yet.

The former Temple standout will be fondly remembered in Carolina for his dramatic Hail Mary pass against the Atlanta Falcons that fell into the hands of wide receiver D.J. Moore. Unfortunately, some miscues by kicker Eddy Pineiro meant this was for nothing, and his career in Carolina fizzled out dramatically thereafter.

It's a testament to Walker's character that he's willing to go against the grain in pursuit of improving his aspirations. Whether the NFL's moved on from him entirely or not remains to be seen, but all he can do is perform well and let the chips fall where they may after that.

Everything else is out of his hands.

More Carolina Panthers news and analysis