Cade Mays and 4 underrated Carolina Panthers who must be re-signed in 2025

Dan Morgan is starting to plow through some important roster decisions regarding the Carolina Panthers roster. Some have already been extended. Others are going to test the market. A select few have their futures hanging in the balance.

Moves are already being made. The Panthers re-signed long-snapper J.J. Jansen to continue his record-breaking stint with the franchise. They also tied down veteran quarterback Andy Dalton, keeping continuity around Bryce Young with a strong mentor presence.

Shaq Thompson is going to take his chances elsewhere, ending his decade-long association with the Panthers. The likes of Brady Christensen, Tommy Tremble, Xavier Woods, and Eddy Pineiro are going to explore alternative employment. This will remove previously influential players from the organization, but it's a small price to pay for growth.

Not every move is going to be a marquee name. The Panthers have several critical holes to fill and not much money to go around right now. Having nine draft selections will ease the burden, but extending some less-heralded members of the roster should also be strongly considered.

With this in mind, here are five underrated Panthers players who must be re-signed this offseason. We'll start with versatile offensive lineman Cade Mays.

Underrated Carolina Panthers players who must be re-signed in 2025

Cade Mays - Carolina Panthers OL

All hope seemed lost for Cade Mays earlier in the season. The Carolina Panthers released the offensive lineman after bolstering the unit with aggressive moves. He landed on the New York Giants practice squad, but it wasn't long before he found himself back in Charlotte.

A torn bicep ended Austin Corbett's campaign ahead of time. When Brady Christensen was forced to the blindside after Ikem Ekwonu's short-term complication, Mays came back onto the active roster.

The former sixth-round selection was thrown into the proverbial fire right away, starting at the center spot. Mays didn't want to waste the chance to firmly establish himself, performing well and retaining his place in the starting lineup over the rest of 2024.

Dan Morgan revealed during his media availability at the NFL Scouting Combine that the Panthers are looking to work out new deals for Corbett and Mays. This would likely come with a competition for the starting center job over the summer, which the Tennessee product deserves after impressing in difficult circumstances.

What comes after that is down to Mays. Either he'll be a potential long-term option as the offensive line's anchor, or he'll be a key depth piece heading into the 2025 campaign.