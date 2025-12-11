Cam Newton's reaction to Philip Rivers stunner will break Panthers fans' hearts

Philip Rivers is back in the NFL after a five-year absence, ending his retirement by shockingly signing for the Indianapolis Colts after starting quarterback Daniel Jones suffered a torn Achilles tendon. It was a bombshell of epic proportions, and it didn't sit too well with former Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton.

The 2015 NFL MVP has been out of the league since his second spell in Carolina ended after the 2021 season. Newton hasn't officially announced his retirement despite embarking on a flourishing media career. And on the latest edition of his 4th-and-1 podcast, the Panthers legend highlighted his disappointment that the league gave up on him so quickly.

A fire still burns brightly within Newton. One only has to look at the reaction to Rivers' return to see that. He feels like the NFL is holding him to a higher standard than others when all he wanted — and still wants, in all honesty — is an opportunity.

Carolina Panthers icon Cam Newton believes he was held to a higher standard as career faded

The former Auburn phenom called it a slap in the face. It's also why he won't be confirming his retirement anytime soon.

"Did Philip Rivers send any type of signs that he was available? I did not and will not (retire). Because of an opportunity like this! I don't give a damn if he (Rivers) was in their family. He's 44 years old, bro! How come you keep holding Cam Newton to a standard that you're not holding everybody else to?" Cam Newton via Clutch Points

Cam Says CALL HIM After Rivers Returns, Shedeur DISRESPECT Continues & Richard Sherman WRONG



New episode of 4th&1 out now!



📺: https://t.co/hdru5DuZV7 pic.twitter.com/or8TykRhYd — 4th&1 with Cam Newton (@4thand1show) December 10, 2025

This is heartbreaking for Panthers fans who idolized Newton from the moment he joined the franchise as the No. 1 pick in the 2011 NFL Draft. Nobody wants to see their heroes harboring this sort of resentment about a career that faded rapidly, but there's nothing he can do about it.

The NFL made up its mind, whether it was right or not.

Newton didn't get a sniff of work after he departed from the New England Patriots until the Panthers came calling again. That was more of a publicity stunt to get the fans back onside as the team struggled more than anything else, and incompetent head coach Matt Rhule couldn't wait to throw him under the bus when things didn't go according to plan.

That's without considering Rhule fired offensive coordinator Joe Brady after he spent the 2021 bye week working with Newton on the scheme. It was a hack job that set him up to fail. And even though there is still an inner passion to resume his glittering career, too much time has passed.

Deep down, Newton probably knows that. And deep down, it hurts.

That's the saddest thing of all...