Panthers are all but eliminated from contention to land star WR this offseason

The Carolina Panthers will explore all avenues in pursuit of finding quarterback Bryce Young more help in the passing game. That also includes examining the potential options that are deemed surplus to requirements elsewhere.

Unfortunately, a recent development is likely going to cross one productive playmaker off the list.

Davante Adams and the New York Jets will go their separate ways in the coming weeks. The wideout navigated a trade to the franchise to link back up with Aaron Rodgers during the 2024 season. Now that the veteran quarterback won't be part of the team's plans under new head coach Aaron Glenn, the All-Pro will be moved on with a cap saving of $29.88 million attached.

The Jets are not going to find a trade partner for Adams. Teams won't want to take on this financial burden and know the AFC East club will release him. When that happens, the former second-round pick should have a decent market.

Carolina could throw its hat in the ring when Adams becomes available. He's lost some explosiveness, but he remains one of the league's best route technicians. The Fresno State product knows how to get open, and the Panthers have a quarterback who can get him the football after Young's remarkable improvements over the second half of 2024.

Carolina Panthers are unlikely to sign Davante Adams after his Jets release

Any dreams the Panthers may have of luring Adams could go up in smoke before they start. Jeremy Fowler of ESPN revealed that the pass-catcher would prefer a West Coast team at this stage of his career. He's a California native. With a couple of good years left, playing closer to home is his reported desire.

"The Jets must address the future of receiver Davante Adams, whose $38.3 million cap hit is untenable. A source told me Adams is intrigued by a return to the West Coast and would be open to potentially joining teams such as the Rams or Chargers -- if he gets released. I would put the 49ers in the conversation, too. Adams grew up in Northern California." Jeremy Fowler

Carolina might not have an interest in Adams. They need to find a legitimate No. 1 receiver for Young this offseason. While the six-time Pro Bowler represented exactly that at the peak of his powers, he's 32 years old with a catch success percentage of 58.8 in 2024.

Adams might be a complimentary piece at this stage of his NFL journey. One also couldn't dismiss the possibility of him turning down the Panthers entirely considering they overlooked him during the 2014 NFL Draft.

After comprehensive assessments and several meetings, Adams thought he was going to the Panthers. They thought otherwise, spending the No. 28 overall selection on Kelvin Benjamin instead. That was an unmitigated disaster despite a promising start.

There's no doubt Adams was always going to be one of the more unrealistic options for the Panthers. His career trajectory doesn't fit into their timeline. That does not detract from the desperate need to acquire a legitimate game-changer for Young.

How that arrives is debatable. But it would be a bombshell of epic proportions if those in power went for Adams, who's reportedly got his sights set on a homecoming.

