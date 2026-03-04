Panthers already have answer to Cade Mays dilemma hiding in plain sight

The Carolina Panthers are going to let starting center Cade Mays test free agency. General manager Dan Morgan isn't keen on bidding against himself, so he'll see what the valuation is before deciding on any further action.

If Mays departs, which is possible, the Panthers need to find an adequate replacement. And one team insider hinted that the answer could be hiding in plain sight.

Joe Person of The Athletic revealed that the Panthers would like to keep Mays, but Morgan will not get into a bidding war. That's the correct approach, especially considering the money already tied into Carolina's offensive line. And after galvanizing his career when all hope was fading, the Tennessee product deserves to cash in.

Carolina Panthers could have an in-house replacement if Cade Mays leaves

Attention would then turn to a successor. Free agency and the draft will be considered, but Person outlined the faith some within the organization have in Nick Samac as another possible answer to this complex equation.

"[Cade] Mays is someone the Panthers want to keep, but they could bow out of the bidding. If that happens, center becomes a legitimate target for the Panthers on the second day of the draft or early on the third. Some in the organization also think reserve center Nick Samac, a seventh-round pick of the Baltimore Ravens in 2024, could be good if given a shot."

Samac isn't going to get a clear run at the starting job. The Panthers will bring in extra options to cover their bases. But if there is genuine conviction in his chances to make an impression with another offseason to develop, there could be some substance to Person's report.

Nothing is set in stone, of course. But it's also worth remembering that Mays was down and out before being brought back from the New York Giants practice squad. With some fine-tuning and starting reps, he became a different player. And who knows, perhaps the same could happen to Samac.

This is a decent draft class for centers. It's also incredibly deep, meaning the Panthers could target a prospect on Day 2 or Day 3 with immediate starting potential. Some tempting offers will be available in free agency if Mays does take his chances elsewhere, so all options are currently on the table.

But if Samac gets the chance to impress and thrives, this is the simplest and most cost-effective contingency plan available to Morgan during a critical offseason for the franchise.

Mays will be in high demand, according to reports from leading insiders across the NFL. Still, if Person's statement is accurate, the Panthers' solution to this possible departure could be right under their noses.