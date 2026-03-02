Jeremy Fowler projects Cade Mays market could push Panthers to breaking point

The Carolina Panthers are reportedly going to let starting center Cade Mays test free agency. According to a new insider report, people around the NFL believe he could be in line for a substantial payday on the open market.

And it might be too much for Carolina to match.

Mays deserves to see what offers he can generate elsewhere. The Panthers will have a price in mind to potentially re-sign him, but with the money already tied into their offensive line, it seems unlikely they will go above and beyond to retain his services.

The former Tennessee standout has almost two years of productive starting experience under his belt. It was a rapid rise, with the Panthers bringing him back from the New York Giants practice after an injury to Austin Corbett in 2024. The rest is history. And now, it's the perfect time to cash in.

Cade Mays could get more than the Carolina Panthers are willing to pay

Jeremy Fowler of ESPN was busy gathering information from league sources at the NFL Scouting Combine. The insider named Mays among the free agents who could be higher in demand than people think, with some around the league expecting the offensive lineman to get in the region of $8 million per year on his next contract.

That would put the Panthers in a dilemma. Robert Hunt counts $24.3 million against the cap. Taylor Moton comes in at $21.1 million. Left guard Damien Lewis is making $16.72 million. Ikem Ekwonu, who could miss most or all of the 2026 campaign with a ruptured patellar tendon, has his $17.65 million guaranteed on the final year of his rookie deal.

These substantial investments were desperately needed at the time. Now, it's causing tough decisions, and Morgan might opt to pursue a cheaper replacement for Mays. That would give him more financial flexibility to strengthen key areas, such as edge rusher and linebacker.

If Mays' representatives return to the Panthers with an acceptable proposal that doesn't jeopardize their chances of bolstering other areas of the depth chart, a situation could emerge in which Carolina brings him back. If a bidding war for his services in free agency drives up the price, it's a completely different story.

It's a fluid situation. Morgan will have a plan in place for every eventuality, and he won't be caught sitting on his hands. But as for the situation with Mays? It's starting to look like the offers he could receive when the legal tampering window opens might be a little too rich for Carolina when push comes to shove.

After galvanizing his career when hope was rapidly fading, Mays is also thoroughly deserving of the money coming his way in Carolina or elsewhere.