Dan Morgan staring at urgent Panthers dilemma fans can feel building

It's been a relatively quiet offseason for the Carolina Panthers so far. That is a testament to the growing stability across the organization, but business is about to pick up for general manager Dan Morgan.

Morgan, along with head coach Dave Canales and other influential front-office personnel, will head to Indianapolis for the 2026 NFL Scouting Combine. This is a chance for those in power to get a good look at more than 300 draft prospects. It's also a hive of activity for other reasons.

This is where trade negotiations, contract extension talks, and everything in between take place. Morgan wants to be aggressive this offseason as he looks to build on Carolina's impressive NFC South title triumph. But first, the Panthers must decide what to do with their own free agents.

Carolina Panthers insider believes Cade Mays will test free agency to gauge interest

One of the more prominent names is Cade Mays. The starting center performed well last season and could be in line for a lucrative contract. Whether that's in Carolina or elsewhere remains to be seen, but Joe Person of The Athletic believes Morgan will let him and several others test the market to see if it is financially viable to bring them back.

"The Panthers likely will let [Cade] Mays test the market to determine whether it makes fiscal sense to keep him. They’re expected to employ the same strategy with several of their other free agents who are candidates to return: [Yosh] Nijman, safety Nick Scott, linebacker Christian Rozeboom, punter Sam Martin and offensive lineman Brady Christensen." Joe Person

This seems like the sensible approach. The Panthers would probably like to keep Mays, but only if the money works. They already have a significant amount tied to their offensive line. Allocating another deal at $10 million per season or more might be too rich.

Mays will have considerable interest in his services. He's young, on the rise, and now a proven performer. This sort of trajectory and dependability typically gets rewarded on the open market. What the Panthers need to figure out is whether they can get better or similar production for cheaper.

The former Tennessee standout is projected to get $12.26 million per season on a three-year, $36.78 million deal. There are ways for Carolina to structure the agreement to its advantage. But if several teams come in with offers, that's only going to raise the price even more.

Morgan will have contingencies in place for every eventuality. But given Mays' importance and the center spot's vital role in quarterback Bryce Young's progress, there is real urgency to get this decision right.

Anything less, and the Panthers will have a big problem on their hands.