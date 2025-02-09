Panthers' biggest salary-cap hits in 2025: Dan Morgan has maneuvering to do

The Carolina Panthers are on sounder footing after a turbulent first year for general manager Dan Morgan. He inherited a terrible situation, particularly from a financial standpoint.

Carolina had to steady the ship first. Morgan deserves credit for strengthening the offensive line and maximizing the resources available. He also took short-term financial hits for long-term prosperity — something that will stand the Panthers well in the coming years.

According to Over the Cap, the Panthers have just $20.87 million available with 54 players under contract. It's not the worst situation, but this figure will likely increase once releases ahead of time, extensions, and contract restructures are confirmed.

Things look much more promising in 2026 with $150.21 million at Carolina's disposal. This also gives the Panthers flexibility to increase the money right now if those in power believe they can genuinely compete for the NFC South in 2025.

The errors from previous regimes are slowly being eradicated. There is still a significant amount of hard work ahead, but a huge opportunity awaits the Panthers this offseason with some much-needed stability in the key leadership positions.

This will change, but here are the 10 biggest salary-cap hits on the Panthers in 2025.

Carolina Panthers' biggest salary-cap hits entering 2025 offseason

Player & Position 2025 salary-cap hit Taylor Moton (OT) $31.34 million Robert Hunt (OL) $21.65 million Derrick Brown (DL) $18.74 million Damien Lewis (OL) $14.57 million Jadeveon Clowney (OLB) $13.77 million Jaycee Horn (CB) $12.47 million Bryce Young (QB) $10.35 million A'Shawn Robinson (DL) $9.61 million Shy Tuttle (DL) $9.38 million Ikem Ekwonu (OT) $8.77 million

For the first time in a while, most of these players are deserving of the financial commitments coming their way atop this list. That wasn't always the case, which is another sign that Carolina is on the right track at long last.

Taylor Moton is comfortably the highest earner heading into the final year of his deal. The Panthers would be wise to get an extension done with the ultra-consistent right tackle this offseason. It's nothing more than the veteran deserves. It will also get his cap number this season down considerably for good measure.

Right guard Robert Hunt and defensive lineman Derrick Brown could be restructured given their long-term importance. Pro Bowl cornerback Jaycee Horn is also going to get extended ahead of time. The Panthers might adopt a wait-and-see approach with left tackle Ikem Ekwonu, but triggering his fifth-year option is a no-brainer.

The fact quarterback Bryce Young lands on this list raises urgency for the Panthers. They've wasted the first two years of his rookie deal. Morgan and his staff must be aggressive when the recruitment period commences to ensure the same complications don't arise in 2025.

A couple on this list might not be around when competitive action resumes once again. Shy Tuttle's woeful performances at the nose tackle spot could see him become a salary-cap casualty. A'Shawn Robinson and Jadeveon Clowney would be more surprising departures, but much will depend on what acquisitions Carolina makes to bolster the defensive trenches.

Aside from that, everyone will play an important role. If they raise their respective contributions, the Panthers will be a team to watch.

