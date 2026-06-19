Panthers cannot ignore Brendan Sorsby problem that violates Dan Morgan's model

When former NFL general manager Mike Tannenbaum listed the Carolina Panthers as a possible suitor for controversial quarterback prospect Brendan Sorsby in a potential supplemental draft, it sparked an immediate stir among the fan base. The talent is obvious, but so are the concerns.

But anyone who believes this is a genuine possibility has not been paying close enough attention.

Sorsby is looking to take his chances in the NFL after his college eligibility was revoked for serious gambling violations. He's received treatment, and teams are always willing to overlook discrepancies if they believe someone can help them get over the hump. But with a potential league suspension looming, any interested suitor may have to wait before he becomes impactful on the field.

Brendan Sorsby doesn't fit Carolina Panthers' recruitment model under Dan Morgan

Someone will take a chance on Sorsby. He was a projected first-round quarterback in the 2027 draft, but he's now coming into the pros early. That is all predicated on the NFL actually holding a supplemental draft, but now that his litigation against the NCAA has been dropped, the chances are high.

Just don't expect that to be the Panthers.

General manager Dan Morgan values character highly. Every player or draft prospect who comes to the Panthers has to fit the culture and add something. While every locker room has some perceived bad apples, betting on games involving your own team is a cardinal sin.

NFL players go to war every week. They leave everything on the line with families to feed, mortgages to pay, and livelihoods to maintain. When it comes to the crunch, and they look at Sorsby in the huddle, would they really believe he has their best interests at heart?

That might sound dramatic, but it's a scenario Sorby has caused through his own irresponsible actions.

The Panthers believe in Bryce Young. They have not given the signal-caller a long-term extension as yet, but that is coming with another strong campaign in 2026. If not, they have him under contract for the 2027 season, but finding a long-term solution via next year's draft might be the route Morgan takes.

Sorsby could be a good pro. But this does not fit the way Morgan goes about his business. And in all honesty, it would be a distraction the Panthers don't need right now.

They have built things the correct way. Making the playoffs by winning the NFC South was the most positive step so far. Morgan's moves throughout the offseason should get them closer, and Sorsby has the potential to upset the current dynamic.

Everyone deserves a second chance, but the Panthers should not throw their hat into the ring.