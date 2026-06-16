Mike Tannenbaum claim pulls Panthers into controversial QB temptation

The Carolina Panthers are seemingly set on moving forward with Bryce Young. There has been no new contract for the quarterback as yet, but general manager Dan Morgan and head coach Dave Canales remain confident he can do enough for a long-term commitment when the 2026 campaign commences.

However, one former NFL general manager believes those plans could change thanks to a seismic development.

Brendan Sorsby, the Texas Tech quarterback embroiled in an NCAA eligibility dispute stemming from his gambling violations, has announced his intent to leave college and plans to enter the 2026 supplemental draft. The lawsuits have been withdrawn, and the talented prospect is now focusing his attention on what comes next.

Mike Tannenbaum names Carolina Panthers among potential suitors for Brendan Sorsby

This has caused significant debate. Sorsby was projected as a potential top-10 talent before some bad decisions led him to this point. Much will depend on whether the league will impose additional punishment, but there should be considerable interest in his services.

Mike Tannenbaum, a longtime executive who now works as an analyst for ESPN, named the Carolina Panthers among the teams in the mix for Sorsby on the morning debate show Get Up. He named several others, too, but it's an interesting wrinkle that would cause significant debate among the fan base if Morgan went down this route.

The supplementary draft is a silent auction. Teams decide what pick they'd be willing to give up for a player — Sorsby, in this case — in the 2027 NFL Draft. The highest bidder then gets their rights. There is no telling what a franchise is willing to sacrifice, and it could literally be anything.

One thing is almost assured amid so many unknowns. Someone is going to push aside the off-field concerns.

It's a tale as old as time around the NFL. Franchises looking to build a contender tend to turn a blind eye when it comes to certain player discretion. Betting on games involving your own team is a black mark that will follow Sorsby around for his entire life, but one or two — or maybe several — clubs will be giving him the benefit of the doubt.

The Panthers could be one of them. But it seems unlikely.

Young doesn't have his lucrative extension as yet, even though he is eligible. The Panthers triggered his fifth-year option, which was a no-brainer. But in terms of giving the former Alabama standout a deal that could be in the $35-50 million a year range, Morgan wants to see a little more.

Sorsby will end up in the league if everything goes according to plan. A team will take him in the supplemental draft, and it could be with a higher pick than some expect. Just don't expect it to be the Panthers.

Because if it is, that completely shifts the dynamic.