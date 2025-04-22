Carolina Panthers cannot be caught napping after distressing NFL Draft report

The Carolina Panthers need to get quarterback Bryce Young more help in the passing game. Dan Morgan kept faith with the options available over free agency. Doing the same during the 2025 NFL Draft would be a major miscalculation.

Morgan acknowledged that he needs to find more playmakers on both sides of the football. The Panthers have some decent weapons offensively, but they are devoid of genuine explosiveness. With nine picks at his disposal, the former linebacker has some flexibility to move up and down the board depending on how things shake out.

Most anticipate the Panthers to use the No. 8 overall selection on another defensive player. Morgan is open to the idea of trading back. If no willing suitor comes forward, Jalon Walker or potentially Mason Graham (if available) could be the choice.

The Panthers don't pick again until No. 57 overall. They are giving their second-rounder to the Chicago Bears as the final piece of their bombshell trade-up for Young in the 2023 draft. However, they managed to get one back after an agreement with the Los Angeles Rams last year.

Carolina Panthers must brace themselves for wide receiver run on Day 2 of the draft

That's a long time to wait. And the Panthers cannot be caught napping if a recent report from Adam Schefter of ESPN is any indication.

The respected insider believes there could be another run on wide receivers early on Day 2. That wouldn't be ideal for the Panthers, so they should be on high alert in pursuit of securing a prospect of interest.

"Thursday night of the draft always is the headliner. But Friday night gives teams just as much of a chance to upgrade their roster. One of the strengths of the 2025 class is the wide receiver talent available on Day 2, where Mel Kiper Jr. and Field Yates had nine wideouts being selected in their most recent mock draft. Last year, there was a run on second-day receivers that included Keon Coleman going No. 33 to Buffalo and Ladd McConkey going No. 34 to the Chargers. There is expected to be another Day 2 receiver run this year." Adam Schefter

Morgan will have a good lay of the land. But if the Panthers are using their first-round pick on a defender, urgency immediately increases. Wagering so much confidence in Xavier Legette is one thing, but the Panthers need more. That's the harsh reality.

There could be some rough diamonds worthy of being unearthed later in the process. One couldn't dismiss the possibility of Morgan trading up a few spots to avoid missing out. Being reactionary and striking with conviction is crucial.

Morgan must have a close eye on the developments ahead of him. He doesn't seem eager to give up assets, so it'll be a waiting game (and a long one) from No. 8 to No. 57 if there's no movement.

This will be something Morgan factors into his strategy. Regardless of which way they go, the Panthers must find a productive wide receiver capable of stepping up and making an immediate contribution from Day 1.

Anything less is organizational malpractice given the high stakes attached to Young in Year 3 of his professional career.

