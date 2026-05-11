Panthers caught sleeping as free-agent TE joins AFC playoff hopeful

The Carolina Panthers haven't done anything to improve the tight end room this offseason. General manager Dan Morgan remains confident in the options available, but it's a big risk that has left fans wondering whether another veteran still sitting on the market will be acquired at some stage.

That might still be the case, but the Panthers' options no longer include David Njoku.

According to Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network and ESPN, the Los Angeles Chargers have signed Njoku to a one-year deal worth up to $8 million. He was arguably the best remaining tight end option on the market, one that large sections of Carolina's fan base were clamoring for after Morgan didn't bring another tight end to the franchise with any of his seven draft selections.

Carolina Panthers remain confident in TE options despite obvious concerns

The Panthers aren't exactly flush with spare salary-cap space right now, so $8 million may have been out of their price range. Carolina had to restructure the contract of Pro Bowl cornerback Jaycee Horn just to sign their rookie class. They may have felt that spending money on the tight end spot would be too much to handle, but it doesn't diminish the concerns about the current group.

Ja'Tavion Sanders' projected breakout last season fell way short. He managed just 190 receiving yards and one touchdown in 13 games. Injuries once again dented his momentum at times, but the Panthers are clearly not ready to give up on him just yet.

There's also Tommy Tremble, an exceptional blocker who flashes in the passing game. The Panthers are confident that Mitchell Evans can improve after some encouraging signs as a rookie. James Mitchell is a development project who could stick on the 53-man roster again.

One could argue that Njoku would be an upgrade on them all. But despite the pleas of some fans, it doesn't seem to have been a realistic option for the Panthers.

Morgan has the trust of fans. He's done a magnificent job of building the Panthers from a laughingstock to a potential playoff challenger over the last three years. If he believes the tight end options are sufficient for now, that should be enough for supporters. But it's vital they stake their claims and become bigger features in the passing attack next season.

Njoku would have been a decent addition. He's an athletic pass-catcher with impressive after-the-catch credentials. Though he's dealt with injury problems throughout his career and fell behind Cleveland Browns rookie Harold Fannin Jr. last season, the Chargers clearly felt there was some good football left.

The Panthers didn't make any confirmed approach. And unless the current tight ends step up, it may be a decision they regret.