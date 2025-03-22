Panthers caught sleeping as veteran wide receiver joins bitter NFC South rival

Carolina Panthers fans are getting impatient regarding additions to the wide receiver room. Dan Morgan was right to focus his primary investments on the defensive side of the football, but there's a growing belief that he's confident in the pass-catchers available for Bryce Young entering 2025.

One of the best remaining free agents with traits the Panthers lack is no longer an option after signing for one of Carolina's bitter NFC South rivals.

Young made remarkable strides over the second half of 2024. Benching him was a huge call for Dave Canales so early into his head coaching tenure. It brought about the correct response from the No. 1 overall selection in the 2023 NFL Draft, who looked like a different player once his second chance arrived.

Morgan and Canales believe in Young. They haven't done much to help him this offseason aside from retaining free agents and acquiring running back Rico Dowdle to replace the released Miles Sanders. Carolina's much-improved offensive line is intact with Austin Corbett, Cade Mays, and Brady Christensen returning. The Panthers re-signed Tommy Tremble and David Moore at the skill positions, but that's about it.

Wide receiver options are diminishing for Carolina Panthers GM Dan Morgan

There's still time for that to change, even if the options from the veteran pool are diminishing rapidly. Most of the good wideouts sitting on the open market have been scooped up. Trade possibilities have vanished after some frantic activity around the league. Morgan has nine selections during the 2025 NFL Draft, which might be the most realistic avenue to strengthen the receiving corps as things stand.

The New Orleans Saints held a different opinion, signing Brandin Cooks to a two-year, $13 million deal. Although the former first-round pick out of Oregon State is firmly in his career twilight, he can still stretch the field and make things happen if utilized correctly. This was touted as a good fit for the Panthers by Mike Kaye from The Charlotte Observer. But alas, it wasn't to be.

Cooks and the Saints are no strangers to one another. New Orleans drafted him No. 20 overall in 2014. He spent the first three years of his career in Louisiana, going over 1,100 receiving yards in two of those campaigns. Spells with the New England Patriots, Los Angeles Rams, Houston Texans, and Dallas Cowboys followed. Now, the pass-catcher's career comes full circle.

And the Panthers have to stop him twice a season.

This did nothing to diminish the angst among Carolina's fanbase. They don't want complacency to set in after Young finally showed promise. Joe Person from The Athletic recently revealed that faith is incredibly high in Jalen Coker and Xavier Legette to make sophomore strides. Both flashed in Year 1 of their professional careers, but there is a lot of hard work ahead.

Adam Thielen's presence will once again be vital. He's the only proven performer with Pro Bowl-caliber production in the room. Asking him to be the focal point at 35 years old isn't ideal, but it's a risk Morgan is willing to take.

The Panthers will draft a wide receiver — at what stage hasn't been determined. Morgan wasn't enamored enough with the free-agent options available, placing a vote of confidence in those already around instead and ignoring players like Cook.

Time will tell if this strategy pays off.

